Barrasso Runs For Minority Whip While Some Republicans Say Wait

Wyoming’s senior U.S. senator announced Monday he’s running for minority whip in the new Democrat-controlled Senate that convenes in January.

Sen. John Barrasso holds the party’s No. 2 position as majority whip.

He announced Monday he’s running for the position again, albeit in the imminent GOP minority.

“We must be an energized, effective, and relentless Minority - one that offers a clear alternative, fights for the people we represent, and shows America why Senate Republicans deserve to lead,” Barrasso told Cowboy State Daily in a Monday email.

The quote is an echo of a letter he sent to colleagues Monday, announcing his run.

“Together, we will be responsive to America's priorities, unapologetic in defending our conservative principles, and determined to hold the new Majority accountable,” he added.

Barrasso’s letter says bipartisan accomplishments matter, and Republicans should pursue them when they service the country – but not at the expense of GOP lawmakers’ principles.

The leadership election is set for Tuesday. But some Republicans called for delay, in a Monday letter to Senate GOP caucus Chair Tom Cotton, R-Arkansas.

“Tuesday’s result was a stunning defeat, and there are multiple reasons for it,” says the letter, bearing signatures of Sens. Ron Johnson (Wisconsin), Ted Budd (North Carolina), Rick Scott (Florida), Mike Lee (Utah) and John Kennedy (Louisiana). “We need to have serious discussions within our conference as to what we can do to improve the outcome in 2028.”

The letter urges a conference at 9 a.m. Tuesday featuring a “fulsome” discussion, but a delay of leadership elections, “until we all have a chance to hear from leadership candidates as to what type of collaborative conference governing model we should adopt and what our strategy will be to counter the emboldened Democrats.”

The Autopsy

The day after the general election, Barrasso reflected on the “tough night.”

“There are clear lessons to be learned from the results. First, we should listen to what voters unmistakably said last night. Their priorities must always come first,” Barrasso wrote on X.com. “Our job is to forcefully act on them.”

Senate Republicans, he said, “will aggressively oppose terrible ideas that drive our country toward the socialism Democrats embraced. Our commitment is to common sense.”

He said Republicans should stay focused on driving down prices.

“I’m here for the fight. I know my colleagues are too,” he wrote.

The Little State

Wyoming is the least-populous state in the U.S. and has three members of Congress: Two in Senate and one in the House.

Chuck Gray advances to the U.S. House as the state’s lone representative, while Rep. Harriet Hageman ascends to the Senate after last Tuesday.

Barrasso will not face election for four years.

Ryan Williamson, University of Wyoming associate political science professor, told Cowboy State Daily on Friday that Wyoming is about to see its D.C. clout diminish.

If Barrasso is selected as minority whip, “that job is different,” said Williamson.

“Before it was about building coalitions, getting people to support legislation, getting Republican preferences over the finish line,” he said. “In the minority it’s going to be a lot more about message control, party discipline, and fighting the Democratic majority.”

The “cannibal” effect of a rough election could hamper that job further, said Williamson. Some Republicans, disaffected by whichever GOP forces or figures they believe drove the blue wave, might “not want to play along with the party brand.”

“They may say, ‘Hey. This is what just cost us a bunch of seats in power,’” added Williamson.

Hageman ascends to the Senate as a junior senator from the smallest state. But she and Barrasso will still have the opportunity to field amendments.

In the House, where amendments aren’t allowed as much, the new speaker will have 30 to 40 votes’ leeway on bills.

“From Chuck Gray’s perspective, leadership has a long list of people ahead of him whom they can strike deals with before they come to him, looking to strike a deal to pass legislation,” said Williamson.

Gray told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle last week that it’s time to “look past the election and work together to help all of Wyoming.”

“I look forward to working with the people of Wyoming to address the real challenges we face and to protect the Wyoming way of life," Gray added.

Hageman also voiced confidence, writing in a guest column for Cowboy State Daily , “As my time in the House winds down, momentum for my legislative priorities will only pick up. I am eager to build upon my accomplishments from the House by accelerating an aggressive legislative agenda in the Senate for the betterment of Wyoming.”





Clair McFarland can be reached at clair@cowboystatedaily.com.