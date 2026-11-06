Don Day's Wyoming Weather Forecast: Saturday, November 7, 2026

Mostly sunny in Wyoming on Saturday and mostly clear overnight. Highs from near 50 to the mid 60s. Lows from the low 20s to near 40.
Central:
Casper: Mostly sunny and breezy today with a high near 58 and wind gusts as high as 24 mph. Clear overnight with a low near 35.
Riverton: Areas of fog before 9 a.m., gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 55 and mostly clear overnight with patchy fog after 1 a.m. and a low near 30.
Jeffrey City: Gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 53 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 32 and wind gusts as high as 22 mph.
Southwest:
Evanston: Mostly sunny today with a high near 51 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 29.
Green River: Patchy fog before 9 a.m., sunny today with a high near 52 and clear overnight with a low near 30.
Kemmerer: Mostly sunny today with a high near 50 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 29.
Western Wyoming:
Pinedale: Mostly sunny today with a high near 53 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 28.
Alpine: Patchy fog before 9 a.m., mostly sunny today with a high near 54 and mostly clear overnight with patchy fog after 2 a.m. and a low near 29.
Big Piney: Mostly sunny today with a high near 52 and mostly clear overnight with patchy fog after 9 p.m. and a low near 23.
Northwest:
Dubois: Gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 54 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 32.
Jackson: Patchy fog before 8 a.m., gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 55 and mostly clear overnight a low near 27.
Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park: Areas of fog before 10 a.m., gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 49 and increasing clouds overnight with patchy fog and a low near 26.
Bighorn Basin:
Thermopolis: Gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 59 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 36.
Cody: Gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 61 and increasing clouds overnight with a low near 37.
Ten Sleep: Gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 58 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 40.
North Central:
Buffalo: Gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 62 and increasing clouds overnight with a low near 40.
Sheridan: Gradually clearing skies today with a high near 65 and partly cloudy overnight with a low near 31.
Big Horn: Gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 63 and partly cloudy overnight with a low near 38.
Northeast:
Gillette: Gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 64 and wind gusts as high as 23 mph. Mostly clear overnight with a low near 36 and wind gusts as high as 30 mph.
Newcastle: Gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 60 and wind gusts as high as 17 mph. Mostly clear overnight with a low near 37.
Moorcroft: Gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 65 and wind gusts as high as 20 mph. Mostly clear overnight with a low near 30 and wind gusts as high as 21 mph.
Eastern Plains:
Torrington: Sunny today with a high near 62 and mostly cloudy, gradually becoming clear overnight a low near 35.
Wheatland: Increasing clouds today with a high near 61 and mostly cloudy, gradually becoming clear overnight a low near 40.
Midwest: Gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 61 and mostly clear overnight a low near 36 and wind gusts as high as 21 mph.
Southeast:
Cheyenne: Sunny today with a high near 58 and mostly clear overnight a low near 36.
Laramie: Sunny today with a high near 53 and mostly cloudy, gradually becoming clear overnight with a low near 33.
Pine Bluffs: Sunny today with a high near 61 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 34.
South Central:
Rawlins: Sunny today with a high near 49 and mostly cloudy, gradually becoming clear overnight with a low near 33.
Encampment: Increasing clouds today with a high near 50 and mostly cloudy, gradually becoming clear overnight with a low near 31.
Baggs: Sunny today with a high near 51 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 27.