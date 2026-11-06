Don Day's Wyoming Weather Forecast: Saturday, November 7, 2026

Mostly sunny in Wyoming on Saturday and mostly clear overnight. Highs from near 50 to the mid 60s. Lows from the low 20s to near 40.

Central:

Casper : Mostly sunny and breezy today with a high near 58 and wind gusts as high as 24 mph. Clear overnight with a low near 35.

Riverton: Areas of fog before 9 a.m., gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 55 and mostly clear overnight with patchy fog after 1 a.m. and a low near 30.

Jeffrey City: Gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 53 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 32 and wind gusts as high as 22 mph.

Southwest:

Evanston : Mostly sunny today with a high near 51 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 29.

Green River: Patchy fog before 9 a.m., sunny today with a high near 52 and clear overnight with a low near 30.

Kemmerer : Mostly sunny today with a high near 50 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 29.

Western Wyoming:

Pinedale : Mostly sunny today with a high near 53 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 28.

Alpine : Patchy fog before 9 a.m., mostly sunny today with a high near 54 and mostly clear overnight with patchy fog after 2 a.m. and a low near 29.

Big Piney: Mostly sunny today with a high near 52 and mostly clear overnight with patchy fog after 9 p.m. and a low near 23.

Northwest:

Dubois : Gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 54 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 32.

Jackson : Patchy fog before 8 a.m., gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 55 and mostly clear overnight a low near 27.

Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park : Areas of fog before 10 a.m., gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 49 and increasing clouds overnight with patchy fog and a low near 26.

Bighorn Basin:

Thermopolis : Gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 59 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 36.

Cody : Gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 61 and increasing clouds overnight with a low near 37.

Ten Sleep: Gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 58 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 40.

North Central:

Buffalo: Gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 62 and increasing clouds overnight with a low near 40.

Sheridan: Gradually clearing skies today with a high near 65 and partly cloudy overnight with a low near 31.

Big Horn : Gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 63 and partly cloudy overnight with a low near 38.

Northeast:

Gillette : Gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 64 and wind gusts as high as 23 mph. Mostly clear overnight with a low near 36 and wind gusts as high as 30 mph.

Newcastle: Gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 60 and wind gusts as high as 17 mph. Mostly clear overnight with a low near 37.

Moorcroft : Gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 65 and wind gusts as high as 20 mph. Mostly clear overnight with a low near 30 and wind gusts as high as 21 mph.

Eastern Plains:

Torrington: Sunny today with a high near 62 and mostly cloudy, gradually becoming clear overnight a low near 35.

Wheatland: Increasing clouds today with a high near 61 and mostly cloudy, gradually becoming clear overnight a low near 40.

Midwest: Gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 61 and mostly clear overnight a low near 36 and wind gusts as high as 21 mph.

Southeast:

Cheyenne: Sunny today with a high near 58 and mostly clear overnight a low near 36.

Laramie: Sunny today with a high near 53 and mostly cloudy, gradually becoming clear overnight with a low near 33.

Pine Bluffs: Sunny today with a high near 61 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 34.

South Central:

Rawlins: Sunny today with a high near 49 and mostly cloudy, gradually becoming clear overnight with a low near 33.

Encampment: Increasing clouds today with a high near 50 and mostly cloudy, gradually becoming clear overnight with a low near 31.