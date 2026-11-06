Don Day's Wyoming Weather Forecast: Saturday, November 7, 2026

Mostly sunny in Wyoming on Saturday and mostly clear overnight. Highs from near 50 to the mid 60s. Lows from the low 20s to near 40.

November 07, 20264 min read

"Photo taken Friday from our front porch a few miles north of Cheyenne, Wyoming. "
"Photo taken Friday from our front porch a few miles north of Cheyenne, Wyoming. " (Reader photo: Steve Young)

Mostly sunny in Wyoming on Saturday and mostly clear overnight. Highs from near 50 to the mid 60s. Lows from the low 20s to near 40.

 

Central:  

Casper:  Mostly sunny and breezy today with a high near 58 and wind gusts as high as 24 mph. Clear overnight with a low near 35. 

 

Riverton:  Areas of fog before 9 a.m., gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 55 and mostly clear overnight with patchy fog after 1 a.m. and a low near 30.

 

Jeffrey City:   Gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 53 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 32 and wind gusts as high as 22 mph.

 

Southwest:  

Evanston  Mostly sunny today with a high near 51 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 29.

 

Green River:   Patchy fog before 9 a.m., sunny today with a high near 52 and clear overnight with a low near 30.

 

Kemmerer:  Mostly sunny today with a high near 50 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 29.

 

Western Wyoming:  

Pinedale:   Mostly sunny today with a high near 53 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 28.

 

Alpine Patchy fog before 9 a.m., mostly sunny today with a high near 54 and mostly clear overnight with patchy fog after 2 a.m. and a low near 29.

 

Big Piney:   Mostly sunny today with a high near 52 and mostly clear overnight with patchy fog after 9 p.m. and a low near 23.

 

Northwest: 

Dubois  Gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 54 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 32.

 

Jackson:   Patchy fog before 8 a.m., gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 55 and mostly clear overnight a low near 27.

 

Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park:   Areas of fog before 10 a.m., gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 49 and increasing clouds overnight with patchy fog and a low near 26.

 

Bighorn Basin:  

Thermopolis:   Gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 59 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 36.

 

Cody:   Gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 61 and increasing clouds overnight with a low near 37.

 

Ten Sleep:   Gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 58 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 40.

 

North Central:  

Buffalo:   Gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 62 and increasing clouds overnight with a low near 40.

 

Sheridan:   Gradually clearing skies today with a high near 65 and partly cloudy overnight with a low near 31.

 

Big Horn:   Gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 63 and partly cloudy overnight with a low near 38.

 

Northeast:  

Gillette:  Gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 64 and wind gusts as high as 23 mph. Mostly clear overnight with a low near 36 and wind gusts as high as 30 mph.

 

Newcastle:   Gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 60 and wind gusts as high as 17 mph. Mostly clear overnight with a low near 37.

 

Moorcroft:  Gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 65 and wind gusts as high as 20 mph. Mostly clear overnight with a low near 30 and wind gusts as high as 21 mph.

 

Eastern Plains:  

Torrington:  Sunny today with a high near 62 and mostly cloudy, gradually becoming clear overnight a low near 35.

 

Wheatland:   Increasing clouds today with a high near 61 and mostly cloudy, gradually becoming clear overnight a low near 40.

 

Midwest:  Gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 61 and mostly clear overnight a low near 36 and wind gusts as high as 21 mph.

 

Southeast:  

Cheyenne:   Sunny today with a high near 58 and mostly clear overnight a low near 36.

 

Laramie:   Sunny today with a high near 53 and mostly cloudy, gradually becoming clear overnight with a low near 33.

 

Pine Bluffs:  Sunny today with a high near 61 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 34.

 

South Central:  

Rawlins:   Sunny today with a high near 49 and mostly cloudy, gradually becoming clear overnight with a low near 33.

 

Encampment:   Increasing clouds today with a high near 50 and mostly cloudy, gradually becoming clear overnight with a low near 31.

 

Baggs:   Sunny today with a high near 51 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 27.

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