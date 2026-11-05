Don Day's Wyoming Weather Forecast: Friday, November 6, 2026

Partly sunny to sunny in Wyoming on Friday. Mostly clear overnight. Highs in the 40s and 50s. Lows from the low 20s to mid-30s.

CK
Coy Knobel

November 06, 20263 min read

Sheridan County
"Sunset showing the high country of the Big Horn Mountains near Sheridan as taken from the meadows of the U Down U Up Ranch."
"Sunset showing the high country of the Big Horn Mountains near Sheridan as taken from the meadows of the U Down U Up Ranch." (Reader photo: Pete Moody)

Partly sunny to sunny in Wyoming on Friday. Mostly clear overnight. Highs in the 40s and 50s. Lows from the low 20s to mid-30s.

 

Central:  

CasperGradually clearing skies today with a high near 54 and clear overnight with a low near 33 and wind gusts as high as 23 mph. 

Lander:  Sunny today with a high near 51 and clear overnight with a low near 32.

Shoshoni:   Gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 52 and clear overnight with a low near 30.

 

Southwest:  

Evanston:   Sunny today with a high near 45 and clear overnight with a low near 24.

Rock Springs:   Gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 46 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 26.

LymanGradually becoming sunny today with a high near 48 and clear overnight with a low near 25.

 

Western Wyoming:  

Pinedale:   Sunny today with a high near 46 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 25.

Afton:  Sunny today with a high near 46 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 27.

La Barge:   Sunny today with a high near 48 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 23.

 

Northwest: 

Dubois:   Sunny today with a high near 45 and wind gusts as high as 23 mph. Mostly clear and breezy overnight with a low near 30 and wind gusts as high as 25 mph.

Jackson:   Sunny today with a high near 48 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 22.

Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park:   Mostly sunny today with a high near 39 and partly cloudy overnight with a low near 21.

 

Bighorn Basin:  

Thermopolis:   Sunny today with a high near 54 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 30.

Cody:   Sunny today with a high near 56 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 34.

Greybull:   Sunny today with a high near 54 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 28.

 

North Central:  

Buffalo:   Gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 54 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 36

Sheridan:   Gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 57 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 27.

Story:   Gradually clearing skies today with a high near 53 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 34.

 

Northeast:  

Gillette:  Gradually clearing skies today with a high near 56 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 32 and wind gusts as high as 21 mph.

Newcastle:   Gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 57 and clear overnight with a low near 33.

Sundance:  Gradually clearing skies today with a high near 53 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 33.

 

Eastern Plains:  

Torrington:  Mostly sunny today with a high near 58 mostly clear overnight a low near 32.

Lusk:   Mostly sunny today with a high near 51 and mostly clear overnight a low near 32.

Guernsey:  Gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 57 and mostly clear overnight a low near 34.

 

Southeast:  

Cheyenne:   Partly sunny today with a high near 55 and mostly clear overnight a low near 33.

Laramie:   Partly sunny today with a high near 50 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 28.

Medicine Bow:  Gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 50 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 27.

 

South Central:  

Rawlins:   Gradually clearing skies today with a high near 47 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 29.

Saratoga:   Gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 50 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 25.

Hanna:   Gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 47 and wind gusts as high as 25 mph. Mostly clear overnight with a low near 27.

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CK

Coy Knobel

Night Editor

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