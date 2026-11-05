Don Day's Wyoming Weather Forecast: Friday, November 6, 2026

Partly sunny to sunny in Wyoming on Friday. Mostly clear overnight. Highs in the 40s and 50s. Lows from the low 20s to mid-30s.

Central:

Casper : Gradually clearing skies today with a high near 54 and clear overnight with a low near 33 and wind gusts as high as 23 mph.

Lander: Sunny today with a high near 51 and clear overnight with a low near 32.

Shoshoni: Gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 52 and clear overnight with a low near 30.

Southwest:

Evanston : Sunny today with a high near 45 and clear overnight with a low near 24.

Rock Springs: Gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 46 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 26.

Lyman : Gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 48 and clear overnight with a low near 25.

Western Wyoming:

Pinedale : Sunny today with a high near 46 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 25.

Afton : Sunny today with a high near 46 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 27.

La Barge: Sunny today with a high near 48 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 23.

Northwest:

Dubois : Sunny today with a high near 45 and wind gusts as high as 23 mph. Mostly clear and breezy overnight with a low near 30 and wind gusts as high as 25 mph.

Jackson : Sunny today with a high near 48 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 22.

Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park : Mostly sunny today with a high near 39 and partly cloudy overnight with a low near 21.

Bighorn Basin:

Thermopolis : Sunny today with a high near 54 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 30.

Cody : Sunny today with a high near 56 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 34.

Greybull: Sunny today with a high near 54 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 28.

North Central:

Buffalo: Gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 54 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 36

Sheridan: Gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 57 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 27.

Story : Gradually clearing skies today with a high near 53 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 34.

Northeast:

Gillette : Gradually clearing skies today with a high near 56 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 32 and wind gusts as high as 21 mph.

Newcastle: Gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 57 and clear overnight with a low near 33.

Sundance : Gradually clearing skies today with a high near 53 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 33.

Eastern Plains:

Torrington: Mostly sunny today with a high near 58 mostly clear overnight a low near 32.

Lusk: Mostly sunny today with a high near 51 and mostly clear overnight a low near 32.

Guernsey: Gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 57 and mostly clear overnight a low near 34.

Southeast:

Cheyenne: Partly sunny today with a high near 55 and mostly clear overnight a low near 33.

Laramie: Partly sunny today with a high near 50 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 28.

Medicine Bow: Gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 50 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 27.

South Central:

Rawlins: Gradually clearing skies today with a high near 47 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 29.

Saratoga: Gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 50 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 25.