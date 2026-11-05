Don Day's Wyoming Weather Forecast: Friday, November 6, 2026

Partly sunny to sunny in Wyoming on Friday. Mostly clear overnight. Highs in the 40s and 50s. Lows from the low 20s to mid-30s.
Central:
Casper: Gradually clearing skies today with a high near 54 and clear overnight with a low near 33 and wind gusts as high as 23 mph.
Lander: Sunny today with a high near 51 and clear overnight with a low near 32.
Shoshoni: Gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 52 and clear overnight with a low near 30.
Southwest:
Evanston: Sunny today with a high near 45 and clear overnight with a low near 24.
Rock Springs: Gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 46 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 26.
Lyman: Gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 48 and clear overnight with a low near 25.
Western Wyoming:
Pinedale: Sunny today with a high near 46 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 25.
Afton: Sunny today with a high near 46 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 27.
La Barge: Sunny today with a high near 48 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 23.
Northwest:
Dubois: Sunny today with a high near 45 and wind gusts as high as 23 mph. Mostly clear and breezy overnight with a low near 30 and wind gusts as high as 25 mph.
Jackson: Sunny today with a high near 48 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 22.
Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park: Mostly sunny today with a high near 39 and partly cloudy overnight with a low near 21.
Bighorn Basin:
Thermopolis: Sunny today with a high near 54 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 30.
Cody: Sunny today with a high near 56 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 34.
Greybull: Sunny today with a high near 54 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 28.
North Central:
Buffalo: Gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 54 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 36
Sheridan: Gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 57 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 27.
Story: Gradually clearing skies today with a high near 53 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 34.
Northeast:
Gillette: Gradually clearing skies today with a high near 56 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 32 and wind gusts as high as 21 mph.
Newcastle: Gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 57 and clear overnight with a low near 33.
Sundance: Gradually clearing skies today with a high near 53 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 33.
Eastern Plains:
Torrington: Mostly sunny today with a high near 58 mostly clear overnight a low near 32.
Lusk: Mostly sunny today with a high near 51 and mostly clear overnight a low near 32.
Guernsey: Gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 57 and mostly clear overnight a low near 34.
Southeast:
Cheyenne: Partly sunny today with a high near 55 and mostly clear overnight a low near 33.
Laramie: Partly sunny today with a high near 50 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 28.
Medicine Bow: Gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 50 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 27.
South Central:
Rawlins: Gradually clearing skies today with a high near 47 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 29.
Saratoga: Gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 50 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 25.
Hanna: Gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 47 and wind gusts as high as 25 mph. Mostly clear overnight with a low near 27.