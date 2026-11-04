Don Day's Wyoming Weather Forecast: Thursday, November 5, 2026

Partly sunny to sunny in Wyoming on Thursday. Partly to mostly cloudy overnight. Highs from the low 40s to mid-60s. Lows from the low 20s to mid-30s.

Central:

Casper : Mostly sunny today with a high near 58 and mostly cloudy overnight a low near 31.

Riverton: Increasing clouds today with a high near 53 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 30.

Glenrock: Mostly sunny today with a high near 56 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 32.

Southwest:

Evanston : Partly sunny today with a high near 44 and mostly cloudy overnight with patchy fog after 11 p.m. and a low near 27.

Green River: Increasing clouds today with a high near 49 and cloudy, gradually becoming partly cloudy overnight with a low near 29.

Cokeville : Increasing clouds today with a high near 45 and gradually clearing skies overnight with a low near 22.

Western Wyoming:

Pinedale : Increasing clouds today with a high near 45 and cloudy, gradually becoming partly cloudy overnight with a slight chance of rain and snow before 9 p.m. and a low near 25.

Alpine : Increasing clouds today with a high near 48 and cloudy, gradually becoming partly cloudy overnight with a low near 28.

Big Piney: Increasing clouds today with a high near 46 and cloudy, gradually becoming partly cloudy overnight with a low near 21.

Northwest:

Dubois : Increasing clouds today with a high near 48 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 28.

Jackson : Increasing clouds today with a high near 49 and gradually clearing skies overnight with a low near 24.

Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park : Partly sunny today with a high near 42 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 23.

Bighorn Basin:

Thermopolis : Increasing clouds today with a high near 57 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 32.

Cody : Increasing clouds today with a high near 57 and gradually becoming mostly clear overnight with a slight chance of rain before 11 p.m. and a low near 33.

Worland: Sunny today with a high near 59 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 29.

North Central:

Buffalo: Gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 63 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 36.

Sheridan: Gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 58 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 28.

Clearmont : Mostly sunny today with a high near 65 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 30.

Northeast:

Gillette : Gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 62 and wind gusts as high as 24 mph. Mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 33 and wind gusts as high as 26 mph.

Newcastle: Mostly sunny today with a high near 55 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 34.

Hulett : Mostly sunny today with a high near 60 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 31 and wind gusts as high as 16 mph.

Eastern Plains:

Torrington: Mostly sunny today with a high near 57 partly cloudy overnight a low near 31.

Douglas: Mostly sunny today with a high near 56 and partly cloudy overnight a low near 30.

Kaycee: Breezy, gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 62 and wind gusts as high as 21 mph. Mostly cloudy overnight a low near 32.

Southeast:

Cheyenne: Gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 55 and partly cloudy overnight a low near 33.

Laramie: Sunny today with a high near 52 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 30.

Chugwater: Mostly sunny today with a high near 53 and increasing clouds overnight with a low near 34.

South Central:

Rawlins: Sunny today with a high near 48 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 31.

Encampment: Sunny today with a high near 50 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 30.

Wamsutter: Sunny today with a high near 47 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 29.



