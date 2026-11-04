Don Day's Wyoming Weather Forecast: Thursday, November 5, 2026

Partly sunny to sunny in Wyoming on Thursday. Partly to mostly cloudy overnight. Highs from the low 40s to mid-60s. Lows from the low 20s to mid-30s.
Central:
Casper: Mostly sunny today with a high near 58 and mostly cloudy overnight a low near 31.
Riverton: Increasing clouds today with a high near 53 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 30.
Glenrock: Mostly sunny today with a high near 56 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 32.
Southwest:
Evanston: Partly sunny today with a high near 44 and mostly cloudy overnight with patchy fog after 11 p.m. and a low near 27.
Green River: Increasing clouds today with a high near 49 and cloudy, gradually becoming partly cloudy overnight with a low near 29.
Cokeville: Increasing clouds today with a high near 45 and gradually clearing skies overnight with a low near 22.
Western Wyoming:
Pinedale: Increasing clouds today with a high near 45 and cloudy, gradually becoming partly cloudy overnight with a slight chance of rain and snow before 9 p.m. and a low near 25.
Alpine: Increasing clouds today with a high near 48 and cloudy, gradually becoming partly cloudy overnight with a low near 28.
Big Piney: Increasing clouds today with a high near 46 and cloudy, gradually becoming partly cloudy overnight with a low near 21.
Northwest:
Dubois: Increasing clouds today with a high near 48 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 28.
Jackson: Increasing clouds today with a high near 49 and gradually clearing skies overnight with a low near 24.
Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park: Partly sunny today with a high near 42 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 23.
Bighorn Basin:
Thermopolis: Increasing clouds today with a high near 57 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 32.
Cody: Increasing clouds today with a high near 57 and gradually becoming mostly clear overnight with a slight chance of rain before 11 p.m. and a low near 33.
Worland: Sunny today with a high near 59 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 29.
North Central:
Buffalo: Gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 63 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 36.
Sheridan: Gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 58 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 28.
Clearmont: Mostly sunny today with a high near 65 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 30.
Northeast:
Gillette: Gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 62 and wind gusts as high as 24 mph. Mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 33 and wind gusts as high as 26 mph.
Newcastle: Mostly sunny today with a high near 55 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 34.
Hulett: Mostly sunny today with a high near 60 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 31 and wind gusts as high as 16 mph.
Eastern Plains:
Torrington: Mostly sunny today with a high near 57 partly cloudy overnight a low near 31.
Douglas: Mostly sunny today with a high near 56 and partly cloudy overnight a low near 30.
Kaycee: Breezy, gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 62 and wind gusts as high as 21 mph. Mostly cloudy overnight a low near 32.
Southeast:
Cheyenne: Gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 55 and partly cloudy overnight a low near 33.
Laramie: Sunny today with a high near 52 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 30.
Chugwater: Mostly sunny today with a high near 53 and increasing clouds overnight with a low near 34.
South Central:
Rawlins: Sunny today with a high near 48 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 31.
Encampment: Sunny today with a high near 50 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 30.
Wamsutter: Sunny today with a high near 47 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 29.