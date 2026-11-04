Don Day's Wyoming Weather Forecast: Thursday, November 5, 2026

Partly sunny to sunny in Wyoming on Thursday. Partly to mostly cloudy overnight. Highs from the low 40s to mid-60s. Lows from the low 20s to mid-30s.

CK
Coy Knobel

November 05, 20263 min read

Park County
"Beautiful Fall Day looking out over Hurricane Mesa in Park County."
"Beautiful Fall Day looking out over Hurricane Mesa in Park County." (Reader photo: Dawna Barnett)

Partly sunny to sunny in Wyoming on Thursday. Partly to mostly cloudy overnight. Highs from the low 40s to mid-60s. Lows from the low 20s to mid-30s.

 

Central:  

CasperMostly sunny today with a high near 58 and mostly cloudy overnight a low near 31. 

 

Riverton:  Increasing clouds today with a high near 53 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 30.

 

Glenrock:   Mostly sunny today with a high near 56 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 32.

 

Southwest:  

Evanston:   Partly sunny today with a high near 44 and mostly cloudy overnight with patchy fog after 11 p.m. and a low near 27.

 

Green River:   Increasing clouds today with a high near 49 and cloudy, gradually becoming partly cloudy overnight with a low near 29.

 

CokevilleIncreasing clouds today with a high near 45 and gradually clearing skies overnight with a low near 22.

 

Western Wyoming:  

Pinedale:   Increasing clouds today with a high near 45 and cloudy, gradually becoming partly cloudy overnight with a slight chance of rain and snow before 9 p.m. and a low near 25.

 

Alpine:  Increasing clouds today with a high near 48 and cloudy, gradually becoming partly cloudy overnight with a low near 28.

 

Big Piney:   Increasing clouds today with a high near 46 and cloudy, gradually becoming partly cloudy overnight with a low near 21.

 

Northwest: 

Dubois:   Increasing clouds today with a high near 48 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 28.

 

Jackson:   Increasing clouds today with a high near 49 and gradually clearing skies overnight with a low near 24.

 

Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park:   Partly sunny today with a high near 42 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 23.

 

Bighorn Basin:  

Thermopolis:   Increasing clouds today with a high near 57 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 32.

 

Cody:   Increasing clouds today with a high near 57 and gradually becoming mostly clear overnight with a slight chance of rain before 11 p.m. and a low near 33.

 

Worland:   Sunny today with a high near 59 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 29.

 

North Central:  

Buffalo:   Gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 63 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 36.

 

Sheridan:   Gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 58 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 28.

 

Clearmont:   Mostly sunny today with a high near 65 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 30.

 

Northeast:  

Gillette:  Gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 62 and wind gusts as high as 24 mph. Mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 33 and wind gusts as high as 26 mph.

 

Newcastle:   Mostly sunny today with a high near 55 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 34.

 

Hulett:  Mostly sunny today with a high near 60 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 31 and wind gusts as high as 16 mph.

 

Eastern Plains:  

Torrington:  Mostly sunny today with a high near 57 partly cloudy overnight a low near 31.

 

Douglas:   Mostly sunny today with a high near 56 and partly cloudy overnight a low near 30.

 

Kaycee:  Breezy, gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 62 and wind gusts as high as 21 mph. Mostly cloudy overnight a low near 32.

 

Southeast:  

Cheyenne:   Gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 55 and partly cloudy overnight a low near 33.

 

Laramie:   Sunny today with a high near 52 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 30.

 

Chugwater:  Mostly sunny today with a high near 53 and increasing clouds overnight with a low near 34.

 

South Central:  

Rawlins:   Sunny today with a high near 48 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 31.

 

Encampment:   Sunny today with a high near 50 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 30.

 

Wamsutter:   Sunny today with a high near 47 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 29.


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CK

Coy Knobel

Night Editor

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