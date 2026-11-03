Don Day's Wyoming Weather Forecast: Wednesday, November 4, 2026

Partly sunny skies across Wyoming on Wednesday. Mostly cloudy overnight, gradually becoming mostly clear in some areas. Highs from the low 40s to mid 50s. Lows in the 20s and low 30s.

Central:

Casper : Partly sunny today with a high near 52 and mostly cloudy overnight a low near 28.

Lander: Mostly cloudy today with a high near 50 and partly cloudy overnight with a low near 28.

Jeffrey City: Cloudy today with a high near 49 and gradually becoming mostly clear overnight with a low near 26.

Southwest:

Evanston : Chance of snow and rain, mostly cloudy today with a high near 44 and partly cloudy overnight with a slight chance of rain before 8 p.m. and a low near 24.

Rock Springs: Cloudy today with a high near 46 and gradually becoming mostly clear overnight with a low near 25.

South Pass : Cloudy today with a high near 44 and gradually becoming mostly clear overnight with a low near 26.

Western Wyoming:

Pinedale : Mostly cloudy today with a high near 48 and gradually becoming clear overnight with a low near 23.

Afton : Mostly cloudy today with a high near 51 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 25.

La Barge: Slight chance of snow and rain, cloudy today with a high near 48 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 22.

Northwest:

Dubois : Gradually becoming mostly sunny today with a high near 47 and partly cloudy overnight with a low near 26.

Jackson : Patchy fog before 7 a.m., gradually becoming mostly sunny today with a high near 53 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 21.

Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park : Patchy fog before 9 a.m., gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 50 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 20.

Bighorn Basin:

Thermopolis : Partly sunny today with a high near 53 and partly cloudy overnight with a low near 29.

Cody : Mostly sunny today with a high near 54 and partly cloudy overnight with a low near 30.

Lovell: Patchy fog before 9 a.m., mostly sunny today with a high near 52 and partly cloudy overnight with a low near 28.

North Central:

Buffalo: Mostly sunny today with a high near 54 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 34.

Sheridan: Areas of fog before 8 a.m., sunny today with a high near 55 and partly cloudy overnight with patchy fog after 5 a.m. and a low near 23.

Dayton : Sunny today with a high near 55 and partly cloudy overnight with a low near 29.

Northeast:

Gillette : Mostly sunny today with a high near 53 and wind gusts as high as 22 mph. Mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 28.

Newcastle: Increasing clouds today with a high near 53 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 29.

Sundance : Mostly sunny today with a high near 49 and wind gusts as high as 16 mph. Mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 29.

Eastern Plains:

Torrington: Increasing clouds today with a high near 55 mostly cloudy overnight a low near 31.

Wheatland: Partly sunny today with a high near 53 and mostly cloudy overnight a low near 33.

Wright: Increasing clouds today with a high near 53 and wind gusts as high as 23 mph. Mostly cloudy overnight a low near 28 and wind gusts as high as 17 mph.

Southeast:

Cheyenne: Partly sunny today with a high near 51 and mostly cloudy overnight a low near 32.

Laramie: Mostly cloudy today with a high near 47 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 27.

Pine Bluffs: Increasing clouds today with a high near 51 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 31.

South Central:

Rawlins: Mostly cloudy today with a high near 46 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 26.

Saratoga: Mostly cloudy today with a high near 49 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 23.