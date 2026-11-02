Don Day's Wyoming Weather Forecast: Tuesday, November 3, 2026

Mostly sunny in Wyoming on Tuesday and a mix of clouds and clear skies overnight depending on location. Highs mainly in the 40s and low 50s. Lows in the 20s and low 30s.

Central:

Casper : Gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 51 and partly cloudy overnight a low near 28.

Riverton: Patchy fog before 10 a.m., sunny today with a high near 51 and increasing clouds overnight with a low near 28.

Shoshoni: Sunny today with a high near 50 and increasing clouds overnight with a low near 30.

Southwest:

Evanston : Mostly sunny today with a high near 47 and increasing clouds overnight with a low near 27.

Green River: Patchy fog before 9 a.m., gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 50 and increasing clouds overnight with a low near 28.

Kemmerer : Patchy fog before 8 a.m., gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 44 and increasing clouds overnight with a low near 28.

Western Wyoming:

Pinedale : Patchy fog before 7 a.m., partly sunny today with a high near 45 and increasing clouds overnight with a low near 25.

Alpine : Gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 52 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 26.

Big Piney: Patchy fog before 11 a.m., gradually becoming mostly sunny today with a high near 45 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 21.

Northwest:

Dubois : Sunny today with a high near 48 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 28.

Jackson : Patchy fog before 9 a.m., mostly sunny today with a high near 51 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 23.

Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park : Patchy fog before 10 a.m., mostly sunny today with a high near 46 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 21.

Bighorn Basin:

Thermopolis : Sunny today with a high near 53 and partly cloudy overnight with a low near 29.

Cody : Sunny today with a high near 53 and partly cloudy overnight with a low near 31.

Powell: Patchy fog before 8 a.m., sunny today with a high near 50 and partly cloudy overnight with a low near 28.

North Central:

Buffalo: Sunny today with a high near 53 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 33.

Sheridan: Patchy fog before 8 a.m., sunny today with a high near 55 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 23.

Ranchester : Patchy fog before 8 a.m., sunny today with a high near 54 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 26.

Northeast:

Gillette : Gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 50 and wind gusts as high as 20 mph. Mostly clear overnight with a low near 27.

Newcastle: Gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 47 and wind gusts as high as 23 mph. Mostly clear overnight with a low near 27.

Upton : Gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 49 and wind gusts as high as 21 mph. Mostly clear overnight with a low near 22.

Eastern Plains:

Torrington: Sunny and breezy today with a high near 54 and wind gusts as high as 30 mph. Mostly clear overnight a low near 30.

Lusk: Sunny and breezy today with a high near 45 and wind gusts as high as 30 mph. Mostly clear overnight a low near 28.

Midwest: Sunny today with a high near 52 and mostly clear overnight a low near 27.

Southeast:

Cheyenne: Sunny and breezy today with a high near 51 and wind gusts as high as 35 mph. Mostly clear overnight a low near 29.

Laramie: Mostly sunny today with a high near 46 and increasing clouds overnight with a low near 26.

Medicine Bow: Sunny today with a high near 45 and increasing clouds overnight with a low near 24.

South Central:

Rawlins: Mostly sunny today with a high near 43 and increasing clouds overnight with a low near 26.

Encampment: Mostly sunny today with a high near 44 and increasing clouds overnight with a low near 25.