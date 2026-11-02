Don Day's Wyoming Weather Forecast: Tuesday, November 3, 2026

Mostly sunny in Wyoming on Tuesday and a mix of clouds and clear skies overnight depending on location. Highs mainly in the 40s and low 50s. Lows in the 20s and low 30s.

CK
Coy Knobel

November 03, 20264 min read

Fremont County
Taken around Red Canyon in Fremont County on October 30th. Hunting sunrises are spectacular!! Now to find the elk.
Taken around Red Canyon in Fremont County on October 30th. Hunting sunrises are spectacular!! Now to find the elk. (Reader photo: Donae Bezanson)

Mostly sunny in Wyoming on Tuesday and a mix of clouds and clear skies overnight depending on location. Highs mainly in the 40s and low 50s. Lows in the 20s and low 30s.

 

Central:  

Casper:  Gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 51 and partly cloudy overnight a low near 28. 

 

Riverton:  Patchy fog before 10 a.m., sunny today with a high near 51 and increasing clouds overnight with a low near 28.

 

Shoshoni:   Sunny today with a high near 50 and increasing clouds overnight with a low near 30.

 

Southwest:  

Evanston  Mostly sunny today with a high near 47 and increasing clouds overnight with a low near 27.

 

Green River:   Patchy fog before 9 a.m., gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 50 and increasing clouds overnight with a low near 28.

 

Kemmerer:  Patchy fog before 8 a.m., gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 44 and increasing clouds overnight with a low near 28.

 

Western Wyoming:  

Pinedale:   Patchy fog before 7 a.m., partly sunny today with a high near 45 and increasing clouds overnight with a low near 25.

 

Alpine Gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 52 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 26.

 

Big Piney:   Patchy fog before 11 a.m., gradually becoming mostly sunny today with a high near 45 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 21.

 

Northwest: 

Dubois  Sunny today with a high near 48 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 28.

 

Jackson:   Patchy fog before 9 a.m., mostly sunny today with a high near 51 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 23.

 

Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park:   Patchy fog before 10 a.m., mostly sunny today with a high near 46 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 21.

 

Bighorn Basin:  

Thermopolis:   Sunny today with a high near 53 and partly cloudy overnight with a low near 29.

 

Cody:   Sunny today with a high near 53 and partly cloudy overnight with a low near 31.

 

Powell:   Patchy fog before 8 a.m., sunny today with a high near 50 and partly cloudy overnight with a low near 28.

 

North Central:  

Buffalo:   Sunny today with a high near 53 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 33.

 

Sheridan:   Patchy fog before 8 a.m., sunny today with a high near 55 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 23.

 

Ranchester:   Patchy fog before 8 a.m., sunny today with a high near 54 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 26.

 

Northeast:  

Gillette:  Gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 50 and wind gusts as high as 20 mph. Mostly clear overnight with a low near 27.

 

Newcastle:   Gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 47 and wind gusts as high as 23 mph. Mostly clear overnight with a low near 27.

 

Upton:  Gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 49 and wind gusts as high as 21 mph. Mostly clear overnight with a low near 22.

 

Eastern Plains:  

Torrington:  Sunny and breezy today with a high near 54 and wind gusts as high as 30 mph. Mostly clear overnight a low near 30.

 

Lusk:   Sunny and breezy today with a high near 45 and wind gusts as high as 30 mph. Mostly clear overnight a low near 28.

 

Midwest:  Sunny today with a high near 52 and mostly clear overnight a low near 27.

 

Southeast:  

Cheyenne:   Sunny and breezy today with a high near 51 and wind gusts as high as 35 mph. Mostly clear overnight a low near 29.

 

Laramie:   Mostly sunny today with a high near 46 and increasing clouds overnight with a low near 26.

 

Medicine Bow:  Sunny today with a high near 45 and increasing clouds overnight with a low near 24.

 

South Central:  

Rawlins:   Mostly sunny today with a high near 43 and increasing clouds overnight with a low near 26.

 

Encampment:   Mostly sunny today with a high near 44 and increasing clouds overnight with a low near 25.

 

Hanna:   Mostly sunny today with a high near 41 and increasing clouds overnight with a low near 23.

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CK

Coy Knobel

Night Editor

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