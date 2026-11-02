Don Day's Wyoming Weather Forecast: Tuesday, November 3, 2026

Mostly sunny in Wyoming on Tuesday and a mix of clouds and clear skies overnight depending on location. Highs mainly in the 40s and low 50s. Lows in the 20s and low 30s.
Central:
Casper: Gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 51 and partly cloudy overnight a low near 28.
Riverton: Patchy fog before 10 a.m., sunny today with a high near 51 and increasing clouds overnight with a low near 28.
Shoshoni: Sunny today with a high near 50 and increasing clouds overnight with a low near 30.
Southwest:
Evanston: Mostly sunny today with a high near 47 and increasing clouds overnight with a low near 27.
Green River: Patchy fog before 9 a.m., gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 50 and increasing clouds overnight with a low near 28.
Kemmerer: Patchy fog before 8 a.m., gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 44 and increasing clouds overnight with a low near 28.
Western Wyoming:
Pinedale: Patchy fog before 7 a.m., partly sunny today with a high near 45 and increasing clouds overnight with a low near 25.
Alpine: Gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 52 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 26.
Big Piney: Patchy fog before 11 a.m., gradually becoming mostly sunny today with a high near 45 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 21.
Northwest:
Dubois: Sunny today with a high near 48 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 28.
Jackson: Patchy fog before 9 a.m., mostly sunny today with a high near 51 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 23.
Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park: Patchy fog before 10 a.m., mostly sunny today with a high near 46 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 21.
Bighorn Basin:
Thermopolis: Sunny today with a high near 53 and partly cloudy overnight with a low near 29.
Cody: Sunny today with a high near 53 and partly cloudy overnight with a low near 31.
Powell: Patchy fog before 8 a.m., sunny today with a high near 50 and partly cloudy overnight with a low near 28.
North Central:
Buffalo: Sunny today with a high near 53 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 33.
Sheridan: Patchy fog before 8 a.m., sunny today with a high near 55 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 23.
Ranchester: Patchy fog before 8 a.m., sunny today with a high near 54 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 26.
Northeast:
Gillette: Gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 50 and wind gusts as high as 20 mph. Mostly clear overnight with a low near 27.
Newcastle: Gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 47 and wind gusts as high as 23 mph. Mostly clear overnight with a low near 27.
Upton: Gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 49 and wind gusts as high as 21 mph. Mostly clear overnight with a low near 22.
Eastern Plains:
Torrington: Sunny and breezy today with a high near 54 and wind gusts as high as 30 mph. Mostly clear overnight a low near 30.
Lusk: Sunny and breezy today with a high near 45 and wind gusts as high as 30 mph. Mostly clear overnight a low near 28.
Midwest: Sunny today with a high near 52 and mostly clear overnight a low near 27.
Southeast:
Cheyenne: Sunny and breezy today with a high near 51 and wind gusts as high as 35 mph. Mostly clear overnight a low near 29.
Laramie: Mostly sunny today with a high near 46 and increasing clouds overnight with a low near 26.
Medicine Bow: Sunny today with a high near 45 and increasing clouds overnight with a low near 24.
South Central:
Rawlins: Mostly sunny today with a high near 43 and increasing clouds overnight with a low near 26.
Encampment: Mostly sunny today with a high near 44 and increasing clouds overnight with a low near 25.
Hanna: Mostly sunny today with a high near 41 and increasing clouds overnight with a low near 23.