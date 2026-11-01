Gail Symons: You Don't Have To Vote. You Also Don't Have To Floss

On my first Navy ship, our dental officer had a memorable way of encouraging sailors to take care of their teeth.

“If you don’t want to floss all your teeth, just floss the ones you want to keep.”

It was funny. And effective. More than 40 years later, I still remember his advice.

We know neglect has consequences, even when we don't see them immediately.

Which brings me to Tuesday's General Election.

We elect people to make decisions on our behalf. We trust them with our taxes, our schools, our roads and the services on which our towns depend.

And every election gives us an opportunity to decide who deserves that trust.

Here's the thing. Government doesn't stop making decisions just because we aren't paying attention. Elections don't get canceled because voters are busy or frustrated.

Someone will be elected. Ballot measures will pass or fail. Decisions will be made that affect our families and our towns for years.

The only question is how many of us will participate in making those choices.

Wyoming has a troubling history of low participation in midterm elections. Over the past 20 years, fewer than half of eligible Wyomingites have voted in midterms. Registration doesn't guarantee much, either. In a typical midterm, somewhere between one in four and one in three registered voters stays home.

And these are the elections where we choose our governor, other statewide officials, county officials, legislators and many of the people responsible for governing closest to home.

Think about that. Fewer than half of us are choosing the people who set mill levies on our property taxes and decide whether the county road past your place gets graded this spring.

And it isn't only the governor's race. Depending on where you live, your ballot may include school board trustees, hospital district boards, community college trustees, conservation district supervisors and judges up for retention.

I've heard plenty of reasons people don't vote.

Some believe their vote won't make a difference. Others are disgusted with politics or don't like any of the candidates. Still others feel they don't know enough to make an informed choice.

Those frustrations are real.

But consider what happens when we stay home.

Our opinions don't disappear. Our concerns don't become less important. And we certainly don't escape the consequences of the election.

We simply leave the choices to those who show up.

You don't need to believe your individual vote will decide an election. But close elections happen, including right here in Wyoming. Every winning margin consists of individual voters who took the time to participate.

And if you don't like the candidates? Somebody is still going to hold that office. You get to help decide which one. You don't need to agree with everything a candidate says to judge who'll do the job more honestly and more competently.

As for not knowing enough, there are ways to address that without spending hours researching every race.

Visit Vote411.org or WYvote.vote, a nonpartisan site I help run. Look for voter guides published for your county. Read what candidates say about their priorities and qualifications.

Ask a coworker, relative or neighbor whose judgment you respect how they're voting and why. You might disagree with their choices, but understanding their reasoning helps you examine your own.

And remember, you don't have to vote in every contest. Make informed choices where you feel prepared.

Now, here's the most important part.

It's not too late.

If you're already registered, make a plan to vote Tuesday. Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Bring your Wyoming driver's license or another acceptable form of identification.

And don't stop there. Think of two or three people you know who might not vote. Call them. Encourage them to participate. Offer a ride or make plans to go together.

If you're eligible but haven't registered, Wyoming is one of the states where you can register and vote on Election Day.

Yes, even Tuesday.

A valid Wyoming driver's license showing your current address generally provides the necessary documentation. If you don't have one, visit LetsVoteWyo.org to review the identification, citizenship and residency requirements before heading to your polling place.

You can register and cast your ballot during the same visit.

Government is how the community manages itself. Voting is the part of that job nobody else can do for you.

We don't preserve what we value by ignoring it.

If you value your right to help decide who governs, exercise it. And encourage a few neighbors to do the same.

Tuesday is Election Day. It's not too late.

Take care of what you want to keep.

Vote.

Gail Symons can be reached at gailsymons@mac.com