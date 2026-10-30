Don Day's Wyoming Weather Forecast: Saturday, October 31, 2026

Chance of rain in some areas of Wyoming mainly before noon on Saturday, otherwise partly sunny. Partly to mostly cloudy overnight with a chance of rain in some locations. Highs from near 50 to the mid-60s. Lows mainly in the 30s.
Central:
Casper: Slight chance of rain before noon, breezy, gradually becoming mostly sunny today with a high near 62 and wind gusts as high as 29 mph. Increasing clouds overnight with a low near 40 and wind gusts as high as 21 mph.
Lander: Slight chance of rain before 8 a.m., gradually clearing skies today with a high near 58 and increasing clouds overnight with a low near 38.
Shoshoni: Chance of rain mainly before 10 a.m., gradually clearing skies today with a high near 59 and increasing clouds overnight with a low near 39.
Southwest:
Evanston: Partly sunny today with a high near 53 and mostly cloudy overnight with a chance of rain after 3 a.m. and a low near 35.
Rock Springs: Slight chance of rain before 8 a.m., gradually clearing skies today with a high near 57 and increasing clouds overnight with a slight chance of rain and a low near 38.
South Pass: Chance of rain mainly before 9 a.m., breezy, gradually becoming mostly sunny today with a high near 49 and wind gusts as high as 26 mph. Mostly cloudy overnight with a chance of rain and a low near 36.
Western Wyoming:
Pinedale: Rain likely, mostly cloudy today with a high near 49 and mostly cloudy overnight with a chance of rain and a low near 34.
Afton: Rain likely, mostly cloudy today with a high near 50 and increasing clouds overnight with a chance of rain after midnight and a low near 35.
La Barge: Chance of rain before 1 p.m., otherwise partly sunny today with a high near 53 and increasing clouds overnight with a chance of rain and a low near 32.
Northwest:
Dubois: Chance of rain after 3 p.m., otherwise partly sunny today with a high near 48 and wind gusts as high as 20 mph. Mostly cloudy overnight with a chance of rain and snow and a low near 33.
Jackson: Rain likely today with a high near 50 and mostly cloudy overnight with rain likely mainly after 3 a.m. and a low near 32.
Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park: Rain and snow likely today with a high near 42 and mostly cloudy overnight with rain and snow likely and a low near 28.
Bighorn Basin:
Thermopolis: Chance of rain mainly before 10 a.m., gradually clearing skies today with a high near 58 and increasing clouds overnight with a low near 37.
Cody: Chance of rain, gradually clearing skies today with a high near 56 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 37.
Worland: Chance of rain before noon, gradually clearing skies today with a high near 57 and partly cloudy overnight with a low near 35.
North Central:
Buffalo: Gradually becoming mostly sunny today with a high near 57 and partly cloudy overnight with a low near 39.
Sheridan: Areas of fog before 9 a.m., slight chance of rain before noon, gradually becoming mostly sunny today with a high near 56 and increasing clouds overnight with patchy fog after 9 p.m. and a low near 30.
Clearmont: Areas of fog before 9 a.m., slight chance of rain before 1 p.m., gradually becoming mostly sunny today with a high near 59 and mostly cloudy overnight with patchy fog after 9 p.m. and a low near 32.
Northeast:
Gillette: Mostly cloudy today with a high near 63 and wind gusts as high as 26 mph. Mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 36 and wind gusts as high as 18 mph.
Newcastle: Increasing clouds today with a high near 62 and wind gusts as high as 21 mph. Mostly cloudy, gradually becoming mostly clear overnight with a low near 42.
Sundance: Partly sunny today with a high near 61 and wind gusts as high as 21 mph. Gradually becoming mostly clear overnight with a low near 41.
Eastern Plains:
Torrington: Partly sunny today with a high near 65 and partly cloudy overnight with a low near 39.
Lusk: Partly sunny today with a high near 60 and partly cloudy overnight with a low near 38.
Wright: Patchy fog before noon, mostly cloudy today with a high near 62 and wind gusts as high as 26 mph. Increasing clouds overnight with a low near 37 and wind gusts as high as 21 mph.
Southeast:
Cheyenne: Partly sunny today with a high near 61 and partly cloudy overnight with a low near 38.
Laramie: Chance of rain mainly after noon, otherwise partly sunny today with a high near 56 and partly cloudy overnight a low near 35.
Medicine Bow: Chance of rain, otherwise partly sunny today with a high near 57 and wind gusts as high as 25 mph. Partly cloudy overnight with a low near 32.
South Central:
Rawlins: Chance of rain mainly before noon, gradually clearing today with a high near 55 and wind gusts as high as 25 mph. Increasing clouds overnight a low near 39.
Saratoga: Chance of rain mainly before noon, gradually becoming mostly sunny today with a high near 55 and partly cloudy overnight a low near 35.
Hanna: Chance of rain mainly before noon, mostly cloudy today with a high near 54 and wind gusts as high as 25 mph. Partly cloudy overnight a low near 33.