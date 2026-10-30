Don Day's Wyoming Weather Forecast: Saturday, October 31, 2026

Chance of rain in some areas of Wyoming mainly before noon on Saturday, otherwise partly sunny. Partly to mostly cloudy overnight with a chance of rain in some locations. Highs from near 50 to the mid-60s. Lows mainly in the 30s.

CK
Coy Knobel

October 31, 20265 min read

Johnson County
Sunset on the south end of the Big Horn Mountains after a successful day of elk hunting.
Sunset on the south end of the Big Horn Mountains after a successful day of elk hunting. (Reader photo: Dave Ramsey)

Chance of rain in some areas of Wyoming mainly before noon on Saturday, otherwise partly sunny. Partly to mostly cloudy overnight with a chance of rain in some locations. Highs from near 50 to the mid-60s. Lows mainly in the 30s.

 

Central:  

CasperSlight chance of rain before noon, breezy, gradually becoming mostly sunny today with a high near 62 and wind gusts as high as 29 mph. Increasing clouds overnight with a low near 40 and wind gusts as high as 21 mph. 

Lander:  Slight chance of rain before 8 a.m., gradually clearing skies today with a high near 58 and increasing clouds overnight with a low near 38.

Shoshoni:   Chance of rain mainly before 10 a.m., gradually clearing skies today with a high near 59 and increasing clouds overnight with a low near 39.

 

Southwest:  

Evanston:   Partly sunny today with a high near 53 and mostly cloudy overnight with a chance of rain after 3 a.m. and a low near 35.

Rock Springs:   Slight chance of rain before 8 a.m., gradually clearing skies today with a high near 57 and increasing clouds overnight with a slight chance of rain and a low near 38.

South PassChance of rain mainly before 9 a.m., breezy, gradually becoming mostly sunny today with a high near 49 and wind gusts as high as 26 mph. Mostly cloudy overnight with a chance of rain and a low near 36.

 

Western Wyoming:  

Pinedale:   Rain likely, mostly cloudy today with a high near 49 and mostly cloudy overnight with a chance of rain and a low near 34.

Afton:  Rain likely, mostly cloudy today with a high near 50 and increasing clouds overnight with a chance of rain after midnight and a low near 35.

La Barge:   Chance of rain before 1 p.m., otherwise partly sunny today with a high near 53 and increasing clouds overnight with a chance of rain and a low near 32.

 

Northwest: 

Dubois:   Chance of rain after 3 p.m., otherwise partly sunny today with a high near 48 and wind gusts as high as 20 mph. Mostly cloudy overnight with a chance of rain and snow and a low near 33.

Jackson:   Rain likely today with a high near 50 and mostly cloudy overnight with rain likely mainly after 3 a.m. and a low near 32.

Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park:   Rain and snow likely today with a high near 42 and mostly cloudy overnight with rain and snow likely and a low near 28.

 

Bighorn Basin:  

Thermopolis:   Chance of rain mainly before 10 a.m., gradually clearing skies today with a high near 58 and increasing clouds overnight with a low near 37.

Cody:   Chance of rain, gradually clearing skies today with a high near 56 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 37.

Worland:   Chance of rain before noon, gradually clearing skies today with a high near 57 and partly cloudy overnight with a low near 35.

 

North Central:  

Buffalo:   Gradually becoming mostly sunny today with a high near 57 and partly cloudy overnight with a low near 39.

Sheridan:   Areas of fog before 9 a.m., slight chance of rain before noon, gradually becoming mostly sunny today with a high near 56 and increasing clouds overnight with patchy fog after 9 p.m. and a low near 30.

Clearmont:   Areas of fog before 9 a.m., slight chance of rain before 1 p.m., gradually becoming mostly sunny today with a high near 59 and mostly cloudy overnight with patchy fog after 9 p.m. and a low near 32.

 

Northeast:  

Gillette:  Mostly cloudy today with a high near 63 and wind gusts as high as 26 mph. Mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 36 and wind gusts as high as 18 mph.

Newcastle:   Increasing clouds today with a high near 62 and wind gusts as high as 21 mph. Mostly cloudy, gradually becoming mostly clear overnight with a low near 42.

Sundance:  Partly sunny today with a high near 61 and wind gusts as high as 21 mph. Gradually becoming mostly clear overnight with a low near 41.

 

Eastern Plains:  

Torrington:  Partly sunny today with a high near 65 and partly cloudy overnight with a low near 39.

Lusk:   Partly sunny today with a high near 60 and partly cloudy overnight with a low near 38.

Wright:  Patchy fog before noon, mostly cloudy today with a high near 62 and wind gusts as high as 26 mph. Increasing clouds overnight with a low near 37 and wind gusts as high as 21 mph.

 

Southeast:  

Cheyenne:   Partly sunny today with a high near 61 and partly cloudy overnight with a low near 38.

Laramie:   Chance of rain mainly after noon, otherwise partly sunny today with a high near 56 and partly cloudy overnight a low near 35.

Medicine Bow:  Chance of rain, otherwise partly sunny today with a high near 57 and wind gusts as high as 25 mph. Partly cloudy overnight with a low near 32.

 

South Central:  

Rawlins:   Chance of rain mainly before noon, gradually clearing today with a high near 55 and wind gusts as high as 25 mph. Increasing clouds overnight a low near 39.

Saratoga:   Chance of rain mainly before noon, gradually becoming mostly sunny today with a high near 55 and partly cloudy overnight a low near 35.

Hanna:   Chance of rain mainly before noon, mostly cloudy today with a high near 54 and wind gusts as high as 25 mph. Partly cloudy overnight a low near 33.

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Coy Knobel

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