Don Day's Wyoming Weather Forecast: Saturday, October 31, 2026

Chance of rain in some areas of Wyoming mainly before noon on Saturday, otherwise partly sunny. Partly to mostly cloudy overnight with a chance of rain in some locations. Highs from near 50 to the mid-60s. Lows mainly in the 30s.

Central:

Casper : Slight chance of rain before noon, breezy, gradually becoming mostly sunny today with a high near 62 and wind gusts as high as 29 mph. Increasing clouds overnight with a low near 40 and wind gusts as high as 21 mph.

Lander: Slight chance of rain before 8 a.m., gradually clearing skies today with a high near 58 and increasing clouds overnight with a low near 38.

Shoshoni: Chance of rain mainly before 10 a.m., gradually clearing skies today with a high near 59 and increasing clouds overnight with a low near 39.

Southwest:

Evanston : Partly sunny today with a high near 53 and mostly cloudy overnight with a chance of rain after 3 a.m. and a low near 35.

Rock Springs: Slight chance of rain before 8 a.m., gradually clearing skies today with a high near 57 and increasing clouds overnight with a slight chance of rain and a low near 38.

South Pass : Chance of rain mainly before 9 a.m., breezy, gradually becoming mostly sunny today with a high near 49 and wind gusts as high as 26 mph. Mostly cloudy overnight with a chance of rain and a low near 36.

Western Wyoming:

Pinedale : Rain likely, mostly cloudy today with a high near 49 and mostly cloudy overnight with a chance of rain and a low near 34.

Afton : Rain likely, mostly cloudy today with a high near 50 and increasing clouds overnight with a chance of rain after midnight and a low near 35.

La Barge: Chance of rain before 1 p.m., otherwise partly sunny today with a high near 53 and increasing clouds overnight with a chance of rain and a low near 32.

Northwest:

Dubois : Chance of rain after 3 p.m., otherwise partly sunny today with a high near 48 and wind gusts as high as 20 mph. Mostly cloudy overnight with a chance of rain and snow and a low near 33.

Jackson : Rain likely today with a high near 50 and mostly cloudy overnight with rain likely mainly after 3 a.m. and a low near 32.

Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park : Rain and snow likely today with a high near 42 and mostly cloudy overnight with rain and snow likely and a low near 28.

Bighorn Basin:

Thermopolis : Chance of rain mainly before 10 a.m., gradually clearing skies today with a high near 58 and increasing clouds overnight with a low near 37.

Cody : Chance of rain, gradually clearing skies today with a high near 56 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 37.

Worland: Chance of rain before noon, gradually clearing skies today with a high near 57 and partly cloudy overnight with a low near 35.

North Central:

Buffalo: Gradually becoming mostly sunny today with a high near 57 and partly cloudy overnight with a low near 39.

Sheridan: Areas of fog before 9 a.m., slight chance of rain before noon, gradually becoming mostly sunny today with a high near 56 and increasing clouds overnight with patchy fog after 9 p.m. and a low near 30.

Clearmont : Areas of fog before 9 a.m., slight chance of rain before 1 p.m., gradually becoming mostly sunny today with a high near 59 and mostly cloudy overnight with patchy fog after 9 p.m. and a low near 32.

Northeast:

Gillette : Mostly cloudy today with a high near 63 and wind gusts as high as 26 mph. Mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 36 and wind gusts as high as 18 mph.

Newcastle: Increasing clouds today with a high near 62 and wind gusts as high as 21 mph. Mostly cloudy, gradually becoming mostly clear overnight with a low near 42.

Sundance : Partly sunny today with a high near 61 and wind gusts as high as 21 mph. Gradually becoming mostly clear overnight with a low near 41.

Eastern Plains:

Torrington: Partly sunny today with a high near 65 and partly cloudy overnight with a low near 39.

Lusk: Partly sunny today with a high near 60 and partly cloudy overnight with a low near 38.

Wright: Patchy fog before noon, mostly cloudy today with a high near 62 and wind gusts as high as 26 mph. Increasing clouds overnight with a low near 37 and wind gusts as high as 21 mph.

Southeast:

Cheyenne: Partly sunny today with a high near 61 and partly cloudy overnight with a low near 38.

Laramie: Chance of rain mainly after noon, otherwise partly sunny today with a high near 56 and partly cloudy overnight a low near 35.

Medicine Bow: Chance of rain, otherwise partly sunny today with a high near 57 and wind gusts as high as 25 mph. Partly cloudy overnight with a low near 32.

South Central:

Rawlins: Chance of rain mainly before noon, gradually clearing today with a high near 55 and wind gusts as high as 25 mph. Increasing clouds overnight a low near 39.

Saratoga: Chance of rain mainly before noon, gradually becoming mostly sunny today with a high near 55 and partly cloudy overnight a low near 35.