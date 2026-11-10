Wyoming Mom Whose Baby Died In Filthy Camper Now Faces 10 Child Porn Felonies

A Wyoming mother whose 2-month-old baby died in a sweltering, filthy camper now faces 10 new felony charges after investigators say they found videos on her cellphone depicting children being sexually abused.

Destynie Study, 22, of Manderson, is accused of possessing five such videos and offering them for sale online.

The discovery came during an investigation into the July 6 death of Study's infant, whom she reported finding unresponsive in a crib inside the family's camper.

Study rushed the baby to Three Rivers Hospital in Basin, calling 911 along the way. Investigators later searched the camper, where temperatures reached 95 degrees and human and animal waste littered the living quarters.

They also reported finding suspected drug paraphernalia.

The investigation eventually led Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation agents to a hidden photo album on Study's light-blue iPhone 14.

The new allegations are laid out in a 10-page probable-cause affidavit signed by DCI Special Agent Thomas Wilson on Oct. 28. They are separate from the charges over the family's living conditions, and investigators have not established a connection between the videos and the infant's death.

In her new case, Study faces five felony counts of possessing child pornography and five counts of possessing the material with intent to deliver.

Study waived a preliminary hearing last week and the charges were filed in Big Horn County District Court on Friday.

Her bond is set at $75,000 cash-only. Attorney Kristen J. Schlattmann represents her, and District Judge Bobbie Dean Overfield is presiding.

Hidden On Her Phone

Investigators seized Study's cellphone while looking into her baby's death, possible drug offenses and allegations of child neglect.

Study gave agents her passcode and permission to search the phone. They also obtained a search warrant.

Forensic software initially failed to extract its contents, leaving investigators to go through it manually.

That's when they came across a folder labeled "Hidden."

Inside were videos that appeared to show children being sexually abused.

Agents obtained a second search warrant in October, allowing them to take a closer look at what Study had stored on her phone.

Wilson began reviewing the data Oct. 14 and found "numerous photos and messages" suggesting Study had been selling pornographic pictures and videos online.

One screenshot appeared to be a Snapchat advertisement. "For new adds only," one line read, against a plain gray background.

Another advertised: "$10 for $10 pics $20 for 20 videos and 35 for 35 videos all content is $95".

Another screenshot showed a group conversation called "Buy Pics." Two Apple Cash payments of $40 each appeared on the left side of the screen. On the right were thumbnails of what appeared to be pornographic images that had been sent in the conversation.

Investigators did not establish that those transactions involved child pornography, but elsewhere on the phone agents reported finding about 50 files associated with the sexual abuse of children, including five distinct videos, duplicates and still images.

The videos depicted young girls, including children who appeared to be prepubescent, investigators wrote.

Market For The Videos

On Oct. 26, DCI agents John McCloud III and Tony Giles interviewed Study at the Big Horn County Detention Center.

After being advised of her Miranda rights, she allegedly acknowledged knowing the videos were on her phone.

She told agents she kept them because she believed there were people online willing to pay for them, and that she had used the material to obtain money from people online, Wilson wrote.

Study reportedly admitted offering the videos for sale through social media, but claimed she never actually sent anyone the videos involving children. Instead, she told investigators she sent sexually explicit pictures or videos of herself and other adults.

Investigators found messages suggesting she was selling explicit content, but Wilson wrote that he found no conversations confirming she had delivered or sold the five videos involving children.

Even without evidence of a completed sale, investigators concluded that Study knowingly possessed the videos and intended to distribute them.

Earlier Charges Pending

The new case comes four months after Study and her father, Travis Study, 57, were first charged after the death of her infant.

Both were charged July 8 after investigators documented the conditions inside the family's Manderson camper.

Destynie Study faces child-endangerment and reckless-endangering charges in that case. She pleaded not guilty July 8, and her bond was set at $25,000 cash.

Her pretrial conference is scheduled for Nov. 25, with a jury trial set to begin Dec. 8.

Travis Study faces five charges stemming from the original investigation, including felony child endangerment involving alleged methamphetamine exposure.

He also pleaded not guilty and was given a $75,000 cash-only bond.

His pretrial conference was scheduled for Tuesday, ahead of a five-day jury trial set to begin Dec. 7.

Kolby Fedore can be reached at kolby@cowboystatedaily.com.