Your Wyoming Sunrise: Sunday, November 8, 2026

Today's Wyoming sunrise was captured by Joseph Herbst. Joseph writes, "Front porch of my apartment on Laramie's East Side. This is looking East, past the water tanks, towards the Laramie Mountains."

"I enjoy these early morning sunrises because they are so fleeting and disappear almost as quickly as they arrive. Capturing one on "film" is like surrendering oneself to Mother Nature for that brief moment, and realizing, in a flash of clarity, that we are really not in control."

To submit your Wyoming sunrise, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com

NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger the file, the better.

NOTE #2: Please include where you are from and where the photo was taken.

NOTE #3: Tell us about your sunrise. What do you like about it?

NOTE #4: We prefer horizontal photos. We can use vertical but horizontal is preferred.