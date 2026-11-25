Today's Wyoming sunrise was captured by Julieta Belmont. Julieta writes, "Every sunrise feels like a new promise—a reminder that we’ve been given another day. And this one felt especially beautiful.

"The sky over Boulder Lake seemed to come alive with light, color, and quiet beauty.

"I stood there taking it all in, grateful to witness another morning in Wyoming. Moments like this make me stop and remember how incredible Wyoming really is."

To submit your Wyoming sunrise, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com

NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger the file, the better.

NOTE #2: Please include where you are from and where the photo was taken.

NOTE #3: Tell us about your sunrise. What do you like about it?

NOTE #4: We prefer horizontal photos. We can use vertical but horizontal is preferred.