Today's Wyoming sunrise was captured by Leslie Goodman. Leslie writes, "My Wyoming sunrise at Schwabacher Landing in Grand Teton National Park on Highway 89."

To submit your Wyoming sunrise, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com

NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger the file, the better.

NOTE #2: Please include where you are from and where the photo was taken.

NOTE #3: Tell us about your sunrise. What do you like about it?

NOTE #4: We prefer horizontal photos. We can use vertical but horizontal is preferred.