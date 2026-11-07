Don Day's Wyoming Weather Forecast: Sunday, November 8, 2026

Partly sunny to sunny in Wyoming on Sunday. Mix of cloudy and clear skies overnight. Highs from near 50 to near 70. Lows from the upper 20s to mid 40s.

Central:

Casper : Mostly sunny and windy today with a high near 64 and wind gusts as high as 39 mph. Mostly clear and breezy overnight with a low near 42 and wind gusts as high as 33 mph.

Lander: Increasing clouds today with a high near 61 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 37.

Glenrock: Sunny and breezy today with a high near 66 and wind gusts as high as 30 mph. Mostly clear overnight with a low near 41.

Southwest:

Evanston : Sunny today with a high near 56 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 32.

Rock Springs: Sunny today with a high near 56 and partly cloudy overnight with a low near 31.

South Pass : Increasing clouds and breezy today with a high near 49 and wind gusts as high as 30 mph. Mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 32 and wind gusts as high as 20 mph.

Western Wyoming:

Pinedale : Mostly sunny today with a high near 52 and partly cloudy overnight with a low near 29.

Afton : Mostly sunny today with a high near 58 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 32.

La Barge: Patchy fog before 9 a.m., mostly sunny today with a high near 56 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 28.

Northwest:

Dubois : Partly sunny and breezy today with a high near 56 and wind gusts as high as 31 mph. Mostly cloudy and breezy overnight with a low near 33 and wind gusts as high as 30 mph.

Jackson : Mostly sunny today with a high near 58 and mostly cloudy overnight a low near 28.

Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park : Mostly sunny today with a high near 49 and wind gusts as high as 25 mph. Mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 28 and wind gusts as high as 24 mph.

Bighorn Basin:

Thermopolis : Mostly sunny today with a high near 63 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 38.

Cody : Partly sunny today with a high near 66 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 38.

Powell: Partly sunny today with a high near 60 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 36.

North Central:

Buffalo: Mostly sunny today with a high near 72 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 42.

Sheridan: Partly sunny today with a high near 70 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 32.

Ranchester : Partly sunny today with a high near 71 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 33.

Northeast:

Gillette : Mostly sunny and breezy today with a high near 70 and wind gusts as high as 33 mph. Partly cloudy overnight with a low near 36.

Newcastle: Mostly sunny today with a high near 63 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 38.

Sundance : Mostly sunny today with a high near 61 and wind gusts as high as 28 mph. Partly cloudy overnight with a low near 38.

Eastern Plains:

Torrington: Sunny today with a high near 68 and mostly clear overnight a low near 38.

Douglas: Sunny today with a high near 66 and wind gusts as high as 25 mph. Mostly clear overnight a low near 41.

Wright: Mostly sunny and breezy today with a high near 66 and wind gusts as high as 36 mph. Mostly clear overnight a low near 35 and wind gusts as high as 28 mph.

Southeast:

Cheyenne: Sunny today with a high near 61 and mostly clear overnight a low near 42.

Laramie: Sunny today with a high near 61 and wind gusts as high as 25 mph. Mostly clear overnight with a low near 35.

Chugwater: Sunny today with a high near 66 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 45.

South Central:

Rawlins: Sunny and breezy today with a high near 55 and wind gusts as high as 35 mph. Mostly clear overnight with a low near 38 and wind gusts as high as 30 mph.

Saratoga: Sunny today with a high near 60 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 32.