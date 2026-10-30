Letter To The Editor: Property Tax Is An Immoral Tax

Dear editor:

There is a Proposition on the Wyoming ballot to modify property tax. The proposed changes may cause a budget shortfall and will still cause property owners much hardship from taxation on the inflated price of real estate.

But here is the REAL solution.

I propose we repeal all property tax in Wyoming.

Property tax is the power of the State to confiscate your property. You think you own your home or business? Try ignoring property tax for a couple of years and see if you own it.

To cover the lost income, we will increase sales tax from 4% to 6%.

The new Wyoming sales tax of 6% will now include 6% sales tax on real estate sales/purchases of homes, businesses, farms, and ranches.

But who will buy real estate with a 6% sales tax on the purchase price?

The sales pitch: “You pay this one-time 6% sales tax and you will never have to pay property taxes to Wyoming as long as you own the home/business/land. It is forever yours and you won’t have to pay 'property-tax-rent'" to the State of Wyoming.

This sales tax can be financed with the mortgage as part of the purchase price.” It is an easy sale for the agent or property owner.

The increase in revenue to Wyoming from tourists will be 50% greater because of the new 6% sales tax on almost all items that they buy. That alone is huge!

The 6% tax on real estate, combined with the additional 2% increase on all other items, will replace the money previously generated from annual property taxes.

Homeowners and businesses will save many thousands of dollars per year because of no property tax.

Rentals on homes and apartments will go down, as the owners won’t have to pay the exorbitant property taxes.

Wyoming is one of only 9 states without state income tax.

If Wyoming can combine no state income tax with no property tax, think what that will do for our economy!

If I was an out-of-state business and saw that Wyoming has no state income tax and no state property tax, I would jump at the chance to relocate my business to Wyoming.

One final thought: Sales tax is voluntary. You can choose whether to buy or not buy the item.

Property tax is mandatory, imposed on something you supposedly ‘own’. Government and inflation raise your property tax higher than you can afford to pay.

Because 90% of residents, businesses, and even legislators will benefit from it, 90% will vote for it.

Let’s repeal the immoral and confiscatory property tax.

Sincerely,

Maury Jones, “Jonesy of Jackson Hole”