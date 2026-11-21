Today's Wyoming sunrise was captured by Elaine Henry. Elaine writes, "This morning's beautiful sunrise from our home in Big Horn, looking south toward the Bighorn Mountains."

To submit your Wyoming sunrise, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com

NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger the file, the better.

NOTE #2: Please include where you are from and where the photo was taken.

NOTE #3: Tell us about your sunrise. What do you like about it?

NOTE #4: We prefer horizontal photos. We can use vertical but horizontal is preferred.