Today's Wyoming sunrise was captured by Tami Lynn Arndt. Tami writes, "A dandy start to my day! Wheatland Wyoming! Taken on my ranch up early to do chores. My favorite part of the day!"

To submit your Wyoming sunrise, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com

NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger the file, the better.

NOTE #2: Please include where you are from and where the photo was taken.

NOTE #3: Tell us about your sunrise. What do you like about it?

NOTE #4: We prefer horizontal photos. We can use vertical but horizontal is preferred.