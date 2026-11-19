Today's Wyoming sunrise was captured by Greg in Hulett. Greg writes, "I was able to catch this doe looking at me just as the morning light was turning to beautiful colors."

To submit your Wyoming sunrise, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com

NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger the file, the better.

NOTE #2: Please include where you are from and where the photo was taken.

NOTE #3: Tell us about your sunrise. What do you like about it?

NOTE #4: We prefer horizontal photos. We can use vertical but horizontal is preferred.