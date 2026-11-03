Your Wyoming Sunrise: Wednesday, November 4, 2026

Today's Wyoming sunrise was captured by Karen Anderson in Fairview. Karen writes, ""Winter is on the wing in western Wyoming. There is more than frost on the pumpkin."

To submit your Wyoming sunrise, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com

NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger the file, the better.

NOTE #2: Please include where you are from and where the photo was taken.

NOTE #3: Tell us about your sunrise. What do you like about it?

NOTE #4: We prefer horizontal photos. We can use vertical but horizontal is preferred.