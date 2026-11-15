Tom Lubnau: Rebecca Bextel's $319,577 Shrug

Rebecca Bextel ran for governor for nine weeks. According to her own campaign finance report, she raised $371,868 in that time.

She spent $52,291.

Do the subtraction. That leaves $319,577.

So where did the money go?

Cowboy State Daily reporter Clair McFarland asked Bextel that very question. Bextel texted back a shrug emoji.

She might as well have texted a flippy finger.

Here is something most voters don’t know. In Wyoming, there is no restriction on what a candidate does with leftover campaign contributions. So Bextel has options.

She could hand the money out to candidates she likes. She’s done that before. That’s how she earned the nickname “Checkgate Becky.”

She could use it to upgrade the chicken coop that, she told Tucker Carlson, ran afoul of Jackson’s municipal ordinances.

She could use it to pay the lawyers in her lawsuit against the Game and Fish Commission, the one over the state not letting her build structures on a public access easement.

Or she could just keep it.

Imagine a job that pays $35,500 a week. Nine weeks of work, $319,577 in the bank, and nobody can make you give it back. It takes a certain amount of brass to ask people for money to run a campaign, and then not spend the money running the campaign.

I wonder what the folks at the Wyoming Constitution Party think about that. They poured a pile of money into Bextel’s campaign.

Party chair Joshua Shimkus told Cowboy State Daily the party wanted legitimacy, and Bextel’s 16 percent got them major-party status. Fair enough. I wonder if the Party’s donors wrote those checks so Bextel could upgrade her chicken coop?

The upcoming Legislature ought to take a look at this. A grifter should not be able to collect campaign contributions to run for an office, and then pocket the money instead of spending it on a campaign.

And the leftover money isn’t even the biggest problem lurking in Bextel’s reports.

Most of Bextel’s money came from the Wyoming Constitution Party. Her reports, which are close to incomprehensible, show the party gave her $362,000. Shimkus told Cowboy State Daily it was closer to $300,000. Either way, the party bankrolled the campaign.

Now follow the money.

In Wyoming, an individual can give a statewide candidate no more than $2,500 per election. Several donors, most of them from Teton County, gave Bextel the maximum.

Many did something else. They wrote checks to the Constitution Party, too. Donations to a political party have no limit. And the Constitution Party turned around and gave the money to Bextel.

Two Teton County donors supplied most of it. Lisa Meaney gave the party $107,500. Don Grasso, the Checkgate donor, gave $100,000. Here’s the list:

We have individual contribution limits for a reason. We don’t want a handful of really rich people buying an election. When a donor can max out to a candidate and then run another $100,000 through a political party to the same candidate, the limit isn’t worth the paper it’s printed on.

If we are really concerned about election integrity, and the Legislature tells us constantly that it is, we should close the loopholes in our statutes that make our contribution limits meaningless.

On the other hand, if someone used those loopholes on purpose to get around the limits, our Secretary of State should be looking into whether anyone broke the law.

The conduct is probably legal. Just a big loophole in the statutes.

Don’t hold your breath on an explanation. Gray is in Washington, D.C., attending new-congressman orientation, while still collecting his Secretary of State paycheck.

In the end, the big checks may not have mattered much. Bextel spent about 14 cents of every dollar she raised.

The rest sits wherever she’s parked it, for whatever purpose she desires, and the only explanation the public has gotten is a shrug emoji. Talk about big balls.

If our Legislature is really concerned about election integrity, here’s a place to start. Make Wyoming election law mean something.

Tom Lubnau served in the Wyoming Legislature from 2004 to 2015 and is a former Speaker of the House. He can be reached at: YourInputAppreciated@gmail.com