Don Day's Wyoming Weather Forecast: Wednesday, November 11, 2026

Sunny in Wyoming on Wednesday and partly cloudy to clear overnight. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s. Lows from the low 20s to mid 40s.

CK
Coy Knobel

November 11, 20263 min read

Sublette County
"Sublette County sunset"
"Sublette County sunset" (Reader photo: Julie Holgate)

Sunny in Wyoming on Wednesday and partly cloudy to clear overnight. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s. Lows from the low 20s to mid 40s.

 

Central:  

Casper:  Gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 61 and wind gusts as high as 23 mph. Mostly clear overnight with a low near 39. 

 

Riverton:  Sunny today with a high near 60 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 31.

 

Glenrock:   Gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 62 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 37.

 

Southwest:  

Evanston  Sunny today with a high near 55 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 28.

 

Green River:   Sunny today with a high near 56 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 30.

 

Kemmerer:  Sunny today with a high near 55 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 30.

 

Western Wyoming:  

Pinedale:   Sunny today with a high near 55 and partly cloudy overnight with a low near 29.

 

Alpine Sunny today with a high near 57 and partly cloudy overnight with a low near 29.

 

Big Piney:   Sunny today with a high near 55 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 24.

 

Northwest: 

Dubois  Sunny today with a high near 55 and wind gusts as high as 23 mph. Partly cloudy overnight with a low near 32.

 

Jackson:   Sunny today with a high near 57 and partly cloudy overnight a low near 28.

 

Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park:   Sunny today with a high near 50 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 27.

 

Bighorn Basin:  

Thermopolis:   Sunny today with a high near 63 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 35.

 

Cody:   Sunny today with a high near 64 and partly cloudy overnight with a low near 39.

 

Greybull:   Sunny today with a high near 60 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 31.

 

North Central:  

Buffalo:   Sunny today with a high near 61 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 41.

 

Sheridan:   Sunny today with a high near 65 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 32.

 

Story:   Sunny today with a high near 61 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 46.

 

Northeast:  

Gillette:  Gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 62 and wind gusts as high as 25 mph. Mostly clear overnight with a low near 37 and wind gusts as high as 18 mph.

 

Newcastle:   Sunny today with a high near 58 and wind gusts as high as 21 mph. Mostly clear overnight with a low near 38.

 

Hulett:  Sunny today with a high near 61 and wind gusts as high as 18 mph. Mostly clear overnight with a low near 34.

 

Eastern Plains:  

Torrington:  Sunny today with a high near 65 and clear overnight with a low near 35.

 

Douglas:   Sunny today with a high near 62 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 35.

 

Midwest:  Gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 64 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 36.

 

Southeast:  

Cheyenne:   Sunny today with a high near 61 and wind gusts as high as 25 mph. Clear overnight with a low near 37.

 

Laramie:   Sunny today with a high near 56 and clear overnight with a low near 32.

 

Chugwater:  Sunny and breezy today with a high near 60 and wind gusts as high as 30 mph. Clear overnight with a low near 41.

 

South Central:  

Rawlins:   Sunny today with a high near 54 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 33.

 

Encampment:   Sunny today with a high near 55 and clear overnight with a low near 31.

 

Wamsutter:   Sunny today with a high near 54 and clear overnight with a low near 29.

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CK

Coy Knobel

Night Editor

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