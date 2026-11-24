Wild: The viral couple from this weekend’s Georgia Tech football game appeared on the TODAY Show and revealed what they were really fighting about on national television.....
Wild: The viral couple from this weekend’s Georgia Tech football game appeared on the TODAY Show and revealed what they were really fighting about on national television.....
November 25, 20261 min read
Wild: The viral couple from this weekend’s Georgia Tech football game appeared on the TODAY Show and revealed what they were really fighting about on national television.....