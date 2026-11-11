Suspect Dead After Shooting Involving Laramie County Deputies Along I-80

A suspect is dead after a shooting involving Laramie County sheriff's deputies Wednesday afternoon along Interstate 80 east of Cheyenne.

The shooting happened around 1:42 p.m. near mile marker 377, close to the Hillsdale exit, about 15 miles east of Cheyenne.

All deputies are safe, the Laramie County Sheriff's Office said in a brief statement Wednesday afternoon.

The suspect died at the scene. Police haven't released the person's name or said what led to the deadly encounter.

Traffic Backs Up

The shooting brought a large police response to the highway, where officers worked to control traffic while emergency crews rushed to the scene.

Radio traffic from Laramie County law enforcement shortly after the shooting captured deputies calling for help with traffic and making arrangements for emergency medical crews.

At one point, a responder told another to have an AED, or automated external defibrillator, ready when they arrived.

Deputies also called for help from Cheyenne police and the Wyoming Highway Patrol to manage traffic near mile markers 376 and 377.

A photo shared by the Cheyenne Police Department shows orange traffic cones directing motorists into a single lane, with semitrucks and other vehicles lined up behind a police SUV with its emergency lights flashing.

Austin Lawrence was on his way to a doctor's appointment when he passed the scene and recorded a video of the police response but said he didn't see much of what happened.

"Knew that it had to of been a very stressful situation for everyone on the highway," Lawrence told Cowboy State Daily.

"I pray for everyone affected," he added.

What Happened?

Police haven't said what brought deputies to the area, whether the suspect was armed or how many deputies were involved.

The Laramie County Sheriff's Office described the scene as "large and complex" and asked drivers to avoid the area and follow any traffic directions or closures.

Officials said there is no ongoing danger to the public.

The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation has been called in to investigate the shooting.

This is a developing story. Cowboy State Daily will update it as more information becomes available.

Kolby Fedore can be reached at kolby@cowboystatedaily.com.