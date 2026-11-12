Don Day's Wyoming Weather Forecast: Friday, November 13, 2026

Partly sunny to mostly cloudy in Wyoming on Friday. Mostly cloudy overnight with a chance of rain and snow late in a few areas. Highs in the 50s and 60s. Lows from the mid 20s to near 40.
Central:
Casper: Partly sunny and breezy today with a high near 65 and wind gusts as high as 25 mph. Mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 38.
Riverton: Partly sunny today with a high near 60 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 34.
Jeffrey City: Partly sunny and breezy today with a high near 57 and wind gusts as high as 29 mph. Mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 35 and wind gusts as high as 20 mph.
Southwest:
Evanston: Mostly cloudy today with a high near 54 and cloudy overnight with a chance of rain after 11 p.m. and a low near 32.
Green River: Partly sunny today with a high near 57 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 37 and wind gusts as high as 21 mph.
Cokeville: Mostly cloudy today with a high near 55 and mostly cloudy overnight with a chance of rain mainly after 4 a.m. and a low near 30.
Western Wyoming:
Pinedale: Mostly cloudy today with a high near 50 and mostly cloudy overnight with a slight chance of rain and snow after 4 a.m. and a low near 31.
Alpine: Partly sunny today with a high near 57 and mostly cloudy overnight with a chance of rain and a low near 32.
Big Piney: Mostly cloudy today with a high near 51 and mostly cloudy overnight with a slight chance of snow after 4 a.m. and a low near 27.
Northwest:
Dubois: Partly sunny today with a high near 53 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 31.
Jackson: Partly sunny today with a high near 56 and mostly cloudy overnight with a chance of rain and snow after 1 a.m. and a low near 30.
Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park: Mostly cloudy today with a high near 51 and mostly cloudy overnight with a slight chance of snow after 4 a.m. and a low near 28.
Bighorn Basin:
Thermopolis: Partly sunny and breezy today with a high near 62 and wind gusts as high as 31 mph. Mostly cloudy and breezy overnight with a low near 38 and wind gusts as high as 28 mph.
Cody: Mostly cloudy today with a high near 62 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 38.
Powell: Mostly cloudy today with a high near 58 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 33.
North Central:
Buffalo: Partly sunny and breezy today with a high near 68 and wind gusts as high as 29 mph. Mostly cloudy and breezy overnight with a low near 42 and wind gusts as high as 21 mph.
Sheridan: Mostly cloudy today with a high near 61 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 28.
Ranchester: Mostly cloudy today with a high near 62 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 30.
Northeast:
Gillette: Partly sunny today with a high near 64 and wind gusts as high as 33 mph. Mostly cloudy and breezy overnight with a low near 37 and wind gusts as high as 36 mph.
Newcastle: Partly sunny today with a high near 59 and wind gusts as high as 20 mph. Mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 38 and wind gusts as high as 18 mph.
Moorcroft: Partly sunny today with a high near 61 and wind gusts as high as 26 mph. Mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 34 and wind gusts as high as 32 mph.
Eastern Plains:
Torrington: Mostly sunny today with a high near 62 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 35.
Wheatland: Partly sunny today with a high near 63 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 36.
Kaycee: Partly sunny and windy today with a high near 66 and wind gusts as high as 34 mph. Mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 37.
Southeast:
Cheyenne: Mostly sunny today with a high near 61 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 32.
Laramie: Partly sunny today with a high near 59 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 31.
Pine Bluffs: Patchy fog before 8 a.m., mostly sunny today with a high near 64 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 33.
South Central:
Rawlins: Partly sunny and breezy today with a high near 56 and wind gusts as high as 30 mph. Mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 34.
Encampment: Partly sunny today with a high near 56 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 33.
Baggs: Partly sunny today with a high near 59 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 32.