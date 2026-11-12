Don Day's Wyoming Weather Forecast: Friday, November 13, 2026

Partly sunny to mostly cloudy in Wyoming on Friday. Mostly cloudy overnight with a chance of rain and snow late in a few areas. Highs in the 50s and 60s. Lows from the mid 20s to near 40.

November 13, 20264 min read

Sheridan County
Saw another fine sunset along the Big Horn Mountains while helping friends gather the cows for shipping.
Saw another fine sunset along the Big Horn Mountains while helping friends gather the cows for shipping. (Reader photo: Doyl Fritz, Wolf, WY.)

Partly sunny to mostly cloudy in Wyoming on Friday. Mostly cloudy overnight with a chance of rain and snow late in a few areas. Highs in the 50s and 60s. Lows from the mid 20s to near 40.

 

Central:  

Casper:   Partly sunny and breezy today with a high near 65 and wind gusts as high as 25 mph. Mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 38.

 

Riverton:  Partly sunny today with a high near 60 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 34.

 

Jeffrey City:   Partly sunny and breezy today with a high near 57 and wind gusts as high as 29 mph. Mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 35 and wind gusts as high as 20 mph. 

 

Southwest:  

Evanston  Mostly cloudy today with a high near 54 and cloudy overnight with a chance of rain after 11 p.m. and a low near 32.

 

Green River:   Partly sunny today with a high near 57 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 37 and wind gusts as high as 21 mph.

 

Cokeville:  Mostly cloudy today with a high near 55 and mostly cloudy overnight with a chance of rain mainly after 4 a.m. and a low near 30.

 

Western Wyoming:  

Pinedale:   Mostly cloudy today with a high near 50 and mostly cloudy overnight with a slight chance of rain and snow after 4 a.m. and a low near 31.

 

Alpine Partly sunny today with a high near 57 and mostly cloudy overnight with a chance of rain and a low near 32.

 

Big Piney:   Mostly cloudy today with a high near 51 and mostly cloudy overnight with a slight chance of snow after 4 a.m. and a low near 27.

 

Northwest: 

Dubois  Partly sunny today with a high near 53 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 31.

 

Jackson:   Partly sunny today with a high near 56 and mostly cloudy overnight with a chance of rain and snow after 1 a.m. and a low near 30.

 

Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park:   Mostly cloudy today with a high near 51 and mostly cloudy overnight with a slight chance of snow after 4 a.m. and a low near 28.

 

Bighorn Basin:  

Thermopolis:   Partly sunny and breezy today with a high near 62 and wind gusts as high as 31 mph. Mostly cloudy and breezy overnight with a low near 38 and wind gusts as high as 28 mph.

 

Cody:   Mostly cloudy today with a high near 62 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 38.

 

Powell:   Mostly cloudy today with a high near 58 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 33.

 

North Central:  

Buffalo:   Partly sunny and breezy today with a high near 68 and wind gusts as high as 29 mph. Mostly cloudy and breezy overnight with a low near 42 and wind gusts as high as 21 mph.

 

Sheridan:   Mostly cloudy today with a high near 61 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 28.

 

Ranchester:   Mostly cloudy today with a high near 62 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 30.

 

Northeast:  

Gillette:  Partly sunny today with a high near 64 and wind gusts as high as 33 mph. Mostly cloudy and breezy overnight with a low near 37 and wind gusts as high as 36 mph.

 

Newcastle:   Partly sunny today with a high near 59 and wind gusts as high as 20 mph. Mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 38 and wind gusts as high as 18 mph.

 

Moorcroft:  Partly sunny today with a high near 61 and wind gusts as high as 26 mph. Mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 34 and wind gusts as high as 32 mph.

 

Eastern Plains:  

Torrington:  Mostly sunny today with a high near 62 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 35.

 

Wheatland:   Partly sunny today with a high near 63 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 36.

 

Kaycee:  Partly sunny and windy today with a high near 66 and wind gusts as high as 34 mph. Mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 37.

 

Southeast:  

Cheyenne:   Mostly sunny today with a high near 61 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 32.

 

Laramie:   Partly sunny today with a high near 59 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 31.

 

Pine Bluffs:  Patchy fog before 8 a.m., mostly sunny today with a high near 64 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 33.

 

South Central:  

Rawlins:   Partly sunny and breezy today with a high near 56 and wind gusts as high as 30 mph. Mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 34.

 

Encampment:   Partly sunny today with a high near 56 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 33.

 

Baggs:   Partly sunny today with a high near 59 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 32.

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