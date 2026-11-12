Don Day's Wyoming Weather Forecast: Friday, November 13, 2026

Partly sunny to mostly cloudy in Wyoming on Friday. Mostly cloudy overnight with a chance of rain and snow late in a few areas. Highs in the 50s and 60s. Lows from the mid 20s to near 40.

Central:

Casper : Partly sunny and breezy today with a high near 65 and wind gusts as high as 25 mph. Mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 38.

Riverton: Partly sunny today with a high near 60 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 34.

Jeffrey City: Partly sunny and breezy today with a high near 57 and wind gusts as high as 29 mph. Mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 35 and wind gusts as high as 20 mph.

Southwest:

Evanston : Mostly cloudy today with a high near 54 and cloudy overnight with a chance of rain after 11 p.m. and a low near 32.

Green River: Partly sunny today with a high near 57 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 37 and wind gusts as high as 21 mph.

Cokeville : Mostly cloudy today with a high near 55 and mostly cloudy overnight with a chance of rain mainly after 4 a.m. and a low near 30.

Western Wyoming:

Pinedale : Mostly cloudy today with a high near 50 and mostly cloudy overnight with a slight chance of rain and snow after 4 a.m. and a low near 31.

Alpine : Partly sunny today with a high near 57 and mostly cloudy overnight with a chance of rain and a low near 32.

Big Piney: Mostly cloudy today with a high near 51 and mostly cloudy overnight with a slight chance of snow after 4 a.m. and a low near 27.

Northwest:

Dubois : Partly sunny today with a high near 53 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 31.

Jackson : Partly sunny today with a high near 56 and mostly cloudy overnight with a chance of rain and snow after 1 a.m. and a low near 30.

Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park : Mostly cloudy today with a high near 51 and mostly cloudy overnight with a slight chance of snow after 4 a.m. and a low near 28.

Bighorn Basin:

Thermopolis : Partly sunny and breezy today with a high near 62 and wind gusts as high as 31 mph. Mostly cloudy and breezy overnight with a low near 38 and wind gusts as high as 28 mph.

Cody : Mostly cloudy today with a high near 62 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 38.

Powell: Mostly cloudy today with a high near 58 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 33.

North Central:

Buffalo: Partly sunny and breezy today with a high near 68 and wind gusts as high as 29 mph. Mostly cloudy and breezy overnight with a low near 42 and wind gusts as high as 21 mph.

Sheridan: Mostly cloudy today with a high near 61 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 28.

Ranchester : Mostly cloudy today with a high near 62 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 30.

Northeast:

Gillette : Partly sunny today with a high near 64 and wind gusts as high as 33 mph. Mostly cloudy and breezy overnight with a low near 37 and wind gusts as high as 36 mph.

Newcastle: Partly sunny today with a high near 59 and wind gusts as high as 20 mph. Mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 38 and wind gusts as high as 18 mph.

Moorcroft : Partly sunny today with a high near 61 and wind gusts as high as 26 mph. Mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 34 and wind gusts as high as 32 mph.

Eastern Plains:

Torrington: Mostly sunny today with a high near 62 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 35.

Wheatland: Partly sunny today with a high near 63 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 36.

Kaycee: Partly sunny and windy today with a high near 66 and wind gusts as high as 34 mph. Mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 37.

Southeast:

Cheyenne: Mostly sunny today with a high near 61 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 32.

Laramie: Partly sunny today with a high near 59 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 31.

Pine Bluffs: Patchy fog before 8 a.m., mostly sunny today with a high near 64 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 33.

South Central:

Rawlins: Partly sunny and breezy today with a high near 56 and wind gusts as high as 30 mph. Mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 34.

Encampment: Partly sunny today with a high near 56 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 33.