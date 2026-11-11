Don Day's Wyoming Weather Forecast: Thursday, November 12, 2026

Sunny in Wyoming on Thursday and partly cloudy to mostly clear overnight. Highs from the mid 50s to near 70. Lows from the mid 20s to near 40.
Central:
Casper: Sunny today with a high near 64 and wind gusts as high as 21 mph. Partly cloudy overnight with a low near 35.
Lander: Sunny today with a high near 60 and partly cloudy overnight with a low near 33.
Shoshoni: Sunny today with a high near 59 and increasing clouds overnight with a low near 32.
Southwest:
Evanston: Sunny today with a high near 57 and increasing clouds overnight with a low near 28.
Rock Springs: Sunny today with a high near 57 and increasing clouds overnight with a low near 30.
South Pass: Sunny today with a high near 54 and increasing clouds overnight with a low near 32.
Western Wyoming:
Pinedale: Sunny today with a high near 55 and increasing clouds overnight with a low near 28.
Afton: Sunny today with a high near 62 and increasing clouds overnight with a low near 32.
La Barge: Sunny today with a high near 55 and increasing clouds overnight with a low near 26.
Northwest:
Dubois: Sunny today with a high near 61 and partly cloudy overnight with a low near 31.
Jackson: Sunny today with a high near 61 and increasing clouds overnight with a low near 28.
Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park: Sunny today with a high near 56 and increasing clouds overnight with a low near 28.
Bighorn Basin:
Thermopolis: Mostly sunny today with a high near 64 and partly cloudy overnight with a low near 35.
Cody: Mostly sunny today with a high near 66 and increasing clouds overnight with a low near 38.
Ten Sleep: Sunny today with a high near 66 and partly cloudy overnight with a low near 39.
North Central:
Buffalo: Mostly sunny today with a high near 69 and partly cloudy overnight with a low near 41.
Sheridan: Mostly sunny today with a high near 71 and partly cloudy overnight with a low near 30.
Big Horn: Mostly sunny today with a high near 70 and partly cloudy overnight with a low near 39.
Northeast:
Gillette: Sunny today with a high near 68 and wind gusts as high as 16 mph. Partly cloudy overnight with a low near 37 and wind gusts as high as 29 mph.
Newcastle: Sunny today with a high near 60 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 37.
Sundance: Sunny today with a high near 60 and partly cloudy overnight with a low near 39.
Eastern Plains:
Torrington: Sunny today with a high near 67 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 33.
Lusk: Sunny today with a high near 62 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 34.
Wright: Sunny today with a high near 66 and wind gusts as high as 20 mph. Partly cloudy overnight with a low near 34 and wind gusts as high as 21 mph.
Southeast:
Cheyenne: Sunny today with a high near 64 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 34.
Laramie: Sunny today with a high near 59 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 31.
Medicine Bow: Sunny today with a high near 60 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 27.
South Central:
Rawlins: Sunny today with a high near 58 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 32.
Saratoga: Sunny today with a high near 60 and increasing clouds overnight with a low near 30.
Hanna: Sunny today with a high near 57 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 29.