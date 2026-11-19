For years, the historic Wapiti Ranger Station near Cody was under threat of being swept away by the changing course of the North Fork Shoshone River.

Cody native Brittany Swope recalls fishing there with her grandfather, Ron Nordberg, from the time she was a toddler.

She’s the Bighorn Basin project manager for Trout Unlimited, which spearheaded a years-long project to reinforce the riverbank near the ranger station and nearby campgrounds.

Swope told Cowboy State Daily she took the Wapiti Ranger Station for granted as a child, but that’s no longer the case.

“I didn’t realize how significant the area was," she said. "It’s been really awesome learning from the Shoshone National Forest about the importance of it.”

The Shoshone National Forest was established in 1891 as the nation’s first national forest reserve. The Wapiti Ranger Station was built in 1903.

It’s about 30 miles west of Cody and is the nation’s oldest ranger station built with federal money.

Now in his late 80s, Nordberg doesn’t get out to the Wapiti station as much as he’d like to anymore. He told Cowboy State Daily not much can match his memories of the place.

"The first time I went fishing up the North Fork Shoshone River was the summer of 1949," he said. "We caught some nice fish and have been hooked on fishing the North Fork Shoshone ever since then.”

Brittany Swope, then about age 3, reaches for a fishing rod from her grandfather, Ron Nordberg, during one of their fishing trips on the North Fork of the Shoshone River west of Cody. (Trout Unlimited)

1,000 Logs End A Looming Threat

As rivers do, the North Fork sometimes shifts course. Over the past few decades, it has moved more than 850 feet closer to the highway.

During the massive 2022 flooding, severe erosion along the riverbanks threatened infrastructure near the ranger station and affected three nearby campsites.

The Forest Service, Trout Unlimited, and their partners in 2023 started planning to reinforce the riverbanks. The goal was to spare the ranger station and campsites from the river while creating new trout habitat.

Approximately 1,000 logs, 400 root-wad structures and slash piles from the forest were sourced by WTL Logging of Meeteetse for the project.

Work began in November 2025, and primary construction was completed in January 2026.

Trout Unlimited recently released a short film about the project, featuring interviews with Swope and old family film footage of her fishing with her grandpa.

“If you had told me five years ago, or 10 years ago, that I would be working on a project to conserve a place where I recreated as a child, I wouldn’t have believed you,” Swope said.

The Forest Service, Trout Unlimited, and others pitched in to reinforce the banks of the North Fork of the Shoshone River to save the historic Wapiti Ranger Station west of Cody from being swept away. (Trout Unlimited)

Fishing With Grandpa

“My introduction to fishing was with my grandpa,” Swope said.

Using the Wapiti Ranger Station site as a “base camp,” the family would strike out on adventures up the North Fork and adjoining areas, she added.

The family has fished, hunted, hiked, and camped in the area for decades, Swope said.

Nordberg moved to Powell in 1949 and left for work and college in 1960. He and his wife moved back to Cody after they started a family in 1980.

He always kept his connections with the Wapiti area.

"In college, I worked at Wapiti Ranger Station doing trail and recreation maintenance, watershed conservation, and firefighting," he said.

Once he was settled back in Cody with his family, they never missed a chance to go up the North Fork.

"We liked camping around the Wapiti Ranger Station because there was no one there. We liked camping, especially in fall, and would fish and play there,” he said.

He said he’s proud that his granddaughter played a key role in saving his beloved outdoors spot.

"We love being close to family. Brittany and I share a lot of common interests like fishing, so it is special to see her conserving this area," he said. "You need a place to get away from everyone; we were so fortunate to have the North Fork Shoshone for this."

The Forest Service, Trout Unlimited, and others pitched in to reinforce the banks of the North Fork of the Shoshone River to save the historic Wapiti Ranger Station west of Cody from being swept away. (Trout Unlimited)

There For The Future

Swope said she’s happy knowing the Wapiti Ranger Station is safe and that it will help bring joy to her family and others.

The project was about more than saving infrastructure, she said. The logs and root wads create ideal places for trout to hide and thrive, helping sustain the North Fork’s reputation as a top-tier trout fishery, she said.

“We decided that it was just a really cool, multi-faceted project that touched on both conservation and history,” she said.

Mark Heinz can be reached at mark@cowboystatedaily.com.