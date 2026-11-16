Just 438 feet from a Sheridan elementary school, investigators say a local apartment manager was selling methamphetamine supplied by a man who made trips from Colorado to keep the drugs coming.

Dillon Kolos, 34, is accused of selling methamphetamine near Coffeen Elementary School on Sept. 30 and Oct. 8, close enough to bring an additional felony charge for delivering drugs within a school zone.

The alleged transactions were part of a larger drug operation that investigators pieced together through controlled purchases, surveillance, a GPS tracker and cellphone messages discussing prices, money and more meth.

One exchange showed Kolos trying to scrape together enough money for another deal.

An affidavit of probable cause shows his supplier offered to repeat a $900 transaction and throw in a "game" — slang for an eight-ball of methamphetamine, or about 3.5 grams.

Kolos made his initial appearance in Sheridan County Circuit Court on Monday before Judge Jeremy Kisling.

Deals Near School

By early September, the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation was looking into what appeared to be a regular supply of methamphetamine moving through Sheridan.

Kolos was suspected of selling one or two eight-balls of methamphetamine a week, often during transactions inside a parked vehicle, a sworn affidavit says.

Investigators also learned of a man and woman sitting in a white sedan outside Kolos' Sheridan apartment, a car Kolos allegedly described as having a "shitty tint job."

Kolos reportedly said the pair had connections in Colorado and could supply methamphetamine, the affidavit details.

On Sept. 30, DCI Special Agent Neidig arranged a controlled purchase of methamphetamine at Kolos' apartment on Avoca Court.

Prosecutors say Kolos sold methamphetamine that day, a Wednesday, and again on Thursday, Oct. 8.

Cowboy State Daily reached out to Coffeen Elementary School for comment about the allegations and whether administrators had been notified of the investigation, but had not received a response by publication time.

Meth On Credit

The investigation eventually led agents to Tyler Lee, 39, of Craig, Colorado, who prosecutors accuse of supplying methamphetamine to distributors in Sheridan.

Lee allegedly operated on a buy-now, pay-later arrangement, handing over methamphetamine and collecting his money after it was sold. Kolos was said to be among those doing business with him.

During an October interview, Lee told investigators he supplied Kolos with half an ounce of methamphetamine.

Kolos sold the drugs in Sheridan and returned with $900 in cash, Lee told agents.

The relationship was also documented in messages investigators recovered after obtaining a warrant to search Lee's cellphone.

On Sept. 26, Lee messaged Kolos about having a "whole delivered" and discussed a price of "150 across the board."

By Oct. 2, Lee was preparing to leave and wanted to know whether Kolos had anyone else interested in buying. Kolos said he would check around.

Eight days later, the conversation turned to another deal.

Kolos told Lee he was trying to put money together.

Colorado Supply Route

Investigators placed a GPS tracker on Lee's white Acura after spotting it at a Sheridan motel on Oct. 1.

Ten days later, they tracked the car traveling from Colorado into Wyoming, where Campbell County sheriff's deputies stopped it.

A search turned up about an ounce of methamphetamine, a gram of fentanyl powder and drug paraphernalia, including syringes and glass pipes.

Investigators believe Lee regularly traveled to Colorado to pick up methamphetamine, then brought it back to Sheridan for others — including Kolos — to sell.

That arrangement didn't always work out.

In one exchange recovered from Lee's phone, he complained about giving another distributor an ounce of methamphetamine without getting paid.

"I'm dead ass broke," Lee wrote in a Sept. 25 message.

Court Proceedings

Filed Friday in Sheridan County Circuit Court, Kolos faces four felonies: one count of conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine, two counts of delivery of methamphetamine and one count of delivering a controlled substance within a school zone.

Each of the first three charges carries a potential prison sentence of up to 20 years.

The school-zone charge carries a mandatory minimum two-year prison sentence and an additional $1,000 fine.

Both men's charging documents were filed Nov. 13 and signed by Sheridan County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Tonia L. Klepperich.

An arrest warrant for Lee was issued the same day.

Kolos is at the Sheridan County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond.





Kolby Fedore can be reached at kolby@cowboystatedaily.com.