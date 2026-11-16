All 10 of Marvin Garrett’s grandchildren and their families made the trek to Oklahoma City on Saturday for the Rozet man’s induction into the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum’s Rodeo Hall of Fame.

“I never even thought about this for me,” said Garrett, 63, now the rough stock rodeo coach at Gillette College.

Garrett thanked his wife of 41 years, Lisa, as their children Weston, Kaylee and Kassi looked on with their own kids in tow.

An accomplished athlete, Garrett earned all-American honors in wrestling during his senior year of high school in 1982.

But rodeo was his first love.

Garrett would go on to qualify for the National Finals Rodeo in bareback riding 12 times. He won world titles in 1988. 1989, 1994 and 1995, and took NFR average titles in 1989 and 1995.

He also competed for Team USA at the 1988 Winter Olympics Arts Festival in Calgary, where he helped bring home a gold medal.

Marvin Garrett accepts his induction trophy Saturday night in Oklahoma City. (Julie Mankin, Cowboy State Daily)

'All I Wanted To Do Was Rodeo'

“I grew up on a ranch near Aladdin and that’s all I wanted to do was rodeo – me and my brother,” Garrett told the crowd. “We had an old horse barn and we hung a bucking barrel in it and would watch the NFR on TV and emulate all those guys.”

Marvin and his brother Mark pushed each other to excel, with mentorship from Colorado’s Bruce Ford and Idaho’s Mickey Young. Garrett went pro in 1984 and was that year’s Rookie of the Year.

“I was just a little coon hunter from Aladdin when I missed my first Finals by $2,100,” he recalled.

Emotion entered into his speech when Garrett told the story about he and Mark and their traveling partners en route to a 1998 rodeo in California, when their plane crashed.

“We lost our pilot, Johnny Morris,” he recalled. “It was Scott Johnston, Thad Bothwell and I, plus Mark was in the back. He didn’t have his seatbelt on but survived and somehow got everyone else out of the plane.”

Marvin Garrett thanked his wife of 41 years, Lisa, for her support during his Hall of Fame career. (Julie Mankin, Cowboy State Daily)

Fourth Hall Of Fame

In his speech, Marvin didn’t mention his own broken back, or that he recovered enough to qualify for the NFR again.

Already an inductee of the Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame, the Wyoming Sports Hall of Fame and the South Dakota Sports Hall of Fame, Garrett said coaching at Gillette College reminds him of the family atmosphere of his riding days.

“The best year of my career was when my brother Mark won the gold buckle in 1996,” the Belle Fourche, South Dakota, native said.

That was because Garrett and his traveling partners Mark, Ken Lensegrav and Larry Sandvick landed in four of the top five places in the world that season. In fact, throughout the two days of ceremonies, Garrett mentioned his fondness for the camaraderie of the cowboys in rodeo.

“The first year I won the world in 1988, my hand swelled up so bad at the National Finals that I couldn’t hang onto my riggin,” said Garrett, looking at the ceremony’s emcee, fellow Hall-of-Fame roughstock rider Dave Appleton, 66. “But Dave said, ‘We can fix that.’ And he put pads in my glove and loosened my riggin, and I won the world and Dave won the average and was second to me. I’ll never forget that. What a tribute to the cowboys caring about each other, that they were willing to risk everything just for integrity.”

Appleton, his memory jogged, responded that he was able to beat Lewis Feild that year to become the world champion all-around cowboy – but he couldn’t beat Garrett.