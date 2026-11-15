Gail Symons: Politics Are Cool But Have You Tried Pleasant Conversation?

I spent nearly two hours at the Wyoming Business Alliance Governor’s Business Forum this week doing something that wasn’t on the program. I sat in a comfortable armchair and talked.

Now, I’ve attended enough conferences to appreciate a comfortable chair. Especially one outside the ballroom when I need a break.

Only Co, one of the forum sponsors, had set up two substantial armchairs, a smaller chair and a side table. It looked more like someone’s living room than a business exhibit. An open invitation to sit.

Brady McLean was already there, working through some thoughts for a panel discussion about integrity and authenticity. His business partner, Josh Law, and I were classmates in Leadership Wyoming in 2019, so I knew I’d be welcome.

We started talking. And kept talking.

The subjects wandered through integrity, lifelong learning, overseas travel and community. Another Only Co associate joined us, and during our conversation, I discovered his father had been my high school Spanish teacher.

People came and went. At one point, Brady was pulled away, and his colleague and I continued talking. He stepped out to carry a box of books for a conference speaker, then returned and picked up where we’d left off.

Nobody was making a sales pitch. Nobody was following an agenda. We were interested in what the others had to say. I left feeling I knew them better, and equally important, that they knew me.

The next day, someone asked what Only Co does.

You’d think I’d have a ready answer. I know Josh, I’ve seen the company’s work, and I’d spent a good part of the previous day talking with his colleagues.

“Digital marketing” was the best I managed.

On the drive home, it finally hit me. They help people and organizations tell their stories.

I’ve watched their video about a Wyoming school district, showing how the school and its community shape each other. Another, about Ryan Brothers, a family-owned trucking company, conveyed how relationships with customers and drivers helped build the business. You came away understanding why those people mattered, without anyone needing to announce that the drivers were like family.

Those videos did something information alone can’t. They introduced me to the people.

Which got me thinking about storytelling itself.

I’ve always considered myself a facts-and-data person. Give me the research and the numbers. I want to understand how something works and whether the evidence supports the claim.

I haven’t particularly thought of myself as a storyteller.

Yet when I write these columns, I often begin with an experience or family memory. Until now, I thought that helped me organize my thinking. I’ve come to realize it also helps readers find something familiar in an issue they wouldn’t think affects them.

That’s the real value of storytelling. We don’t have to share someone else’s experiences to recognize something of ourselves in them.

Facts matter. They always will. But a story helps us understand why those facts matter to someone else.

And telling a story is only half of it. The other half is listening, with enough genuine interest to hear what the person is trying to share. That back-and-forth is what makes someone feel heard.

Brady also told me about the Devilstone Run, an annual motorcycle ride from Devils Tower to Yellowstone.

Two participants arrived on the same model of motorcycle. Brady knew they held different political views and thought he might need to steer them apart. But before he reached them, they were deep into a conversation about their bikes, the accessories they’d chosen and why.

Only later did they learn how differently they saw some political issues. By then, they’d already made a connection.

Their disagreements hadn’t disappeared. They’d simply met each other as people before meeting each other as opposing opinions.

Wyoming used to be small enough that this came naturally. We knew whose pickup pulled us out of the ditch long before we knew how anyone voted. That gets harder to remember when most of what we know about each other comes from a Facebook thread.

We exchange plenty of words these days. Opinions fly back and forth. But an exchange of positions isn’t necessarily a conversation. We learn what someone thinks without learning much about who they are.

Back at the forum, nobody told a grand life story. We shared ordinary experiences, followed unexpected turns and listened.

I went looking for a break from the program. I found a reminder of something far more lasting: We understand one another better when we take the time to hear each other’s stories.

And sometimes, all it takes is an inviting chair.

Gail Symons can be reached at GailSymons@mac.com