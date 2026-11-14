Don Day's Wyoming Weather Forecast: Sunday, November 15, 2026

Mostly sunny to sunny in Wyoming on Sunday, morning fog in some areas. Mostly clear overnight. Highs from the low 40s to near 60. Lows from the low 20s to low 40s.

Central:

Casper : Sunny and breezy today with a high near 57 and wind gusts as high as 32 mph. Mostly clear and breezy overnight with a low near 42 and wind gusts as high as 29 mph.

Riverton: Sunny today with a high near 56 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 28.

Shoshoni: Sunny today with a high near 54 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 30.

Southwest:

Evanston : Mostly sunny today with a high near 47 and partly cloudy overnight with a low near 25.

Green River: Increasing clouds today with a high near 50 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 27.

Kemmerer : Mostly sunny today with a high near 46 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 27.

Western Wyoming:

Pinedale : Mostly sunny today with a high near 44 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 26.

Alpine : Mostly sunny today with a high near 49 and increasing clouds overnight with a low near 25.

Big Piney: Mostly sunny today with a high near 45 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 21.

Northwest:

Dubois : Mostly sunny today with a high near 48 and wind gusts as high as 20 mph. Partly cloudy overnight with a low near 30 and wind gusts as high as 20 mph.

Jackson : Mostly sunny today with a high near 49 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 23.

Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park : Mostly sunny today with a high near 41 and increasing clouds overnight with a low near 26.

Bighorn Basin:

Thermopolis : Sunny today with a high near 57 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 32.

Cody : Mostly sunny today with a high near 58 and increasing clouds overnight with a low near 36.

Worland: Sunny today with a high near 57 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 27.

North Central:

Buffalo: Sunny today with a high near 58 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 41.

Sheridan: Increasing clouds today with a high near 60 and partly cloudy overnight with a low near 25.

Clearmont : Increasing clouds today with a high near 61 and partly cloudy overnight with a low near 29.

Northeast:

Gillette : Sunny today with a high near 59 and wind gusts as high as 22 mph. Mostly clear overnight with a low near 35 and wind gusts as high as 25 mph.

Newcastle: Patchy fog before 9 a.m., sunny today with a high near 54 and gradually becoming clear overnight with a low near 35.

Upton : Patchy fog before 9 a.m., sunny today with a high near 56 and wind gusts as high as 16 mph. Mostly clear overnight with a low near 30 and wind gusts as high as 16 mph.

Eastern Plains:

Torrington: Patchy fog before 9 a.m., sunny today with a high near 60 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 34.

Lusk: Sunny today with a high near 56 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 33.

Midwest: Sunny and breezy today with a high near 58 and wind gusts as high as 32 mph. Mostly clear and breezy overnight with a low near 38 and wind gusts as high as 23 mph.

Southeast:

Cheyenne: Patchy fog before 9 a.m., sunny today with a high near 54 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 32.

Laramie: Patchy fog before 9 a.m., sunny today with a high near 52 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 28.

Medicine Bow: Patchy fog before 9 a.m., sunny and breezy today with a high near 51 and wind from 10-20 mph. Mostly clear overnight with a low near 29.

South Central:

Rawlins: Patchy fog before 9 a.m., sunny and breezy today with a high near 49 and wind gusts as high as 30 mph. Mostly clear overnight with a low near 34.

Encampment: Patchy fog before 9 a.m., mostly sunny today with a high near 49 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 30.