Your Wyoming Sunrise: Saturday, November 14, 2026

Today's Wyoming sunrise was captured by Jan Farella. Jan writes, "The fog made a beautiful sunrise this morning south of Newcastle."

November 14, 20261 min read

Weston County
Sunrise 11 14 26

Today's Wyoming sunrise was captured by Jan Farella. Jan writes, "The fog made a beautiful sunrise this morning south of Newcastle."

To submit your Wyoming sunrise, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com

NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger the file, the better.

NOTE #2: Please include where you are from and where the photo was taken.

NOTE #3: Tell us about your sunrise. What do you like about it?

NOTE #4: We prefer horizontal photos. We can use vertical but horizontal is preferred.

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