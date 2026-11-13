Your Wyoming Sunrise: Saturday, November 14, 2026

Today's Wyoming sunrise was captured by Jan Farella. Jan writes, "The fog made a beautiful sunrise this morning south of Newcastle."

To submit your Wyoming sunrise, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com

NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger the file, the better.

NOTE #2: Please include where you are from and where the photo was taken.

NOTE #3: Tell us about your sunrise. What do you like about it?

NOTE #4: We prefer horizontal photos. We can use vertical but horizontal is preferred.