Don Day's Wyoming Weather Forecast: Saturday, November 14, 2026

Mix of mostly sunny and mostly cloudy skies in Wyoming on Saturday. Chance of rain and snow in areas of the west. Highs from the low 40s to low 60s. Lows from the low 20s to upper 30s.

Central:

Casper : Partly sunny today with a high near 60 and partly cloudy overnight with a low near 36.

Lander: Gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 55 and partly cloudy overnight with a low near 32.

Glenrock: Partly sunny today with a high near 58 and partly cloudy overnight with a low near 33.

Southwest:

Evanston : Chance of snow and rain mainly before 8 a.m., mostly cloudy today with a high near 41 and gradually becoming mostly clear overnight with a low near 26.

Rock Springs: Chance of rain and snow, mostly cloudy today with a high near 48 and gradually becoming mostly clear overnight with a low near 29 and wind gusts as high as 20 mph.

Lyman : Chance of snow and rain before 2 p.m., mostly cloudy today with a high near 46 and gradually becoming clear overnight with a low near 26.

Western Wyoming:

Pinedale : Chance of snow and rain mainly before 11 a.m., gradually becoming mostly sunny today with a high near 46 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 25.

Afton : Chance of snow and rain, mostly cloudy today with a high near 42 and gradually becoming mostly clear overnight with a low near 25.

La Barge: Slight chance of snow before 7 a.m., mostly cloudy today with a high near 49 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 23.

Northwest:

Dubois : Partly sunny today with a high near 48 and partly cloudy and breezy overnight with a low near 29 and wind gusts as high as 21 mph.

Jackson : Chance of snow and rain, mostly cloudy today with a high near 46 and partly cloudy overnight with a low near 25.

Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park : Chance of snow and rain, mostly cloudy today with a high near 41 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 25.

Bighorn Basin:

Thermopolis : Gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 61 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 32.

Cody : Mostly sunny today with a high near 59 and partly cloudy overnight with a low near 36.

Lovell: Partly sunny today with a high near 60 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 30.

North Central:

Buffalo: Mostly cloudy today with a high near 62 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 38.

Sheridan: Partly sunny today with a high near 61 and partly cloudy overnight with patchy fog after 5 a.m. and a low near 28.

Dayton : Mostly cloudy today with a high near 61 and partly cloudy overnight with a low near 32.

Northeast:

Gillette : Partly sunny today with a high near 56 and wind gusts as high as 31 mph. Partly cloudy overnight with a low near 33 and wind gusts as high as 29 mph.

Newcastle: Partly sunny today with a high near 50 and wind gusts as high as 20 mph. Mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 35 and wind gusts as high as 18 mph.

Sundance : Mostly sunny today with a high near 52 and wind gusts as high as 20 mph. Gradually becoming mostly clear overnight with a low near 36 and wind gusts as high as 22 mph.

Eastern Plains:

Torrington: Mostly cloudy today with a high near 55 and cloudy, gradually becoming partly cloudy overnight with a slight chance of rain before 9 p.m. and a low near 35.

Douglas: Mostly cloudy today with a high near 54 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 30.

Guernsey: Patchy fog before 9 a.m., mostly cloudy today with a high near 53 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 36.

Southeast:

Cheyenne: Chance of rain mainly after 5 p.m., mostly cloudy today with a high near 49 and cloudy, gradually becoming partly cloudy overnight with a slight chance of rain before 9 p.m. and a low near 31.

Laramie: Mostly cloudy today with a high near 52 and gradually becoming mostly clear overnight with a low near 29.

Chugwater: Patchy fog before 9 a.m., mostly cloudy today with a high near 52 and gradually becoming mostly clear overnight with a low near 36.

South Central:

Rawlins: Gradually becoming mostly sunny today with a high near 52 and partly cloudy overnight with a low near 31.

Saratoga: Slight chance of rain after 3 p.m., mostly cloudy today with a high near 52 and mostly cloudy overnight with a slight chance of rain before 7 p.m. and a low near 30.