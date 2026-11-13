California Man Accused Of Threatening Gillette Cop's Family After Bar Fight

A California man accused of threatening to shoot a woman at a Gillette Mexican restaurant, fighting police and then threatening an officer's wife and children posted a $25,000 through Liberty 360 Bail Bonds on Tuesday and was released from jail.

Ricardo Marin, born in 1994, faces two felony charges stemming from a Sept. 27 disturbance at Albertano's Mexican Restaurant on North Highway 14/16. His initial appearance was held Monday.

According to court documents filed in Campbell County Circuit Court and made available Thursday, police were called to the restaurant around 2:41 a.m. after someone reported a man threatening to shoot a woman and claiming to be associated with a cartel.

The caller described the man as short, wearing a vest and "really buff."

When Gillette police Sgt. Johnson, Cpl. Kris Hunter and Officer Paul Nolan arrived, they found a man matching that description sitting at a table.

He refused to identify himself, telling officers he was trying to protect his girlfriend, Nolan wrote in a sworn affidavit.

Officers asked him to step outside while they investigated, but Marin refused, saying he intended to finish his food.

Dinner Interrupted

When Johnson grabbed Marin, police say he immediately resisted, pushing officers through occupied tables and sending Nolan crashing backward onto the restaurant floor.

Johnson deployed his Taser twice into Marin's back, but police say he continued fighting and pulling his hands away.

"The male continued to resist and would not place his hands behind his back as requested after the taser was ineffective and was tased again," wrote Nolan. "Officers forcibly placed his hands behind his back and he was handcuffed."

A witness told investigators Marin had gotten in her face during an earlier argument and asked her name before telling her he "knows people."

Police also discovered Marin had an outstanding Campbell County bench warrant.

'You'll Find Out'

The confrontation allegedly continued during the ride to jail.

Nolan wrote that Marin repeatedly asked his name and then began asking about his wife and children.

"Wait until I get out, you'll find out what it's like to have to protect your girl," Marin allegedly told him.

When Nolan asked whether he was threatening his family, Marin allegedly replied, "You'll find out."

Prosecutors charged Marin with influencing or intimidating a witness and interference with a peace officer. Both felonies carry potential prison sentences of up to 10 years each.

No Threats Allowed

On Monday, a judge laid out several rules Marin must follow as part of his bond conditions.

Among them, Marin cannot leave Wyoming without court permission, must abstain from alcohol and submit to alcohol monitoring, and stay out of bars and liquor stores.

"No threats/acts of violence," added the judge.

Court records list a mailing address for Marin in Yucaipa, California, and a telephone number with a southern California area code.

Kolby Fedore can be reached at kolby@cowboystatedaily.com.