Your Wyoming Sunrise: Friday, November 13, 2026

Today's Wyoming sunrise was captured by Sharon O'Toole. Sharon writes, "Sunrise, loading lambs on Ladder Ranch near Savery Wy."

November 13, 20261 min read

Sunrise 11 12 26 small

Today's Wyoming sunrise was captured by Sharon O'Toole. Sharon writes, "Sunrise, loading lambs on Ladder Ranch near Savery Wy."

To submit your Wyoming sunrise, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com

NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger the file, the better.

NOTE #2: Please include where you are from and where the photo was taken.

NOTE #3: Tell us about your sunrise. What do you like about it?

NOTE #4: We prefer horizontal photos. We can use vertical but horizontal is preferred.

In case you missed it

Share this article
Facebook
Twitter
Envelope

More in Wyoming Sunrise