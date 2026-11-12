Glenrock Mourns 17-Year-Old Wrestler And Football Player Killed In Car Crash

At just 17, Kristian Martin had already spent years making an impression on the people around him.

He was a wrestler, a football player, a brother and a friend. He loved cars and trucks, the outdoors and the people who filled his days.

To his family, he was "Frodo," the youngest and only boy among six children. To his coaches, he was the kind of kid who made the wrestling room a better place simply by being there.

To the people who watched him grow up, he was a young man whose life ended far too soon.

Martin died Tuesday at age 17 in a vehicle crash, although the Wyoming Highway Patrol had not released the details of the wreck as of Thursday.

His death has left Glenrock grieving, with coaches, classmates, friends and neighbors organizing memorial gatherings, collecting donations and sharing memories of the teenager.

A celebration of his life is scheduled for Saturday at Glenrock High School.

More Than A Wrestler

For the coaches at Glenrock USA Wrestling Club, Martin was much more than another athlete passing through the program.

They watched him grow, developing not only his wrestling skills but also the qualities that made him a valued teammate and friend.

"He was the kind of kid you genuinely loved having in the room," the club wrote in a public tribute. "His personality, his heart, his determination, and the way he carried himself made him someone truly special."

The club reflected on the years spent teaching young wrestlers about hard work, perseverance, strength and character. Martin's death also prompted coaches to consider how much they had learned from the children they coached.

"What we don't always realize is just how much these kids teach us in return," the club wrote.

Martin competed for Glenrock in the 144-pound division at the 2025 Don Runner Memorial wrestling tournament. He also played football for the Herders, wearing No. 23.

His obituary describes a teenager who loved wrestling, football and track, along with cars, trucks and spending time outdoors.

He was especially devoted to his family and friends, it said.

For the wrestling club, the loss is particularly painful because the relationships built in the wrestling room extend well beyond competition.

"He was so much more than a wrestler to us," the club wrote. "He was part of our wrestling family, and that is something that doesn't end when they step off the mat for the last time."

The coaches said they would always be grateful for the years they spent with Martin and the memories they made together.

A Community Comes Together

A Wednesday evening gathering was announced at the Glenrock wrestling room, inviting anyone who wanted to share memories, support one another or simply remember.

"The wrestling room will be open for anyone who would like to come and share memories, support one another, and remember Kristian's life and impact on our community," the announcement said.

The loss has also inspired a benefit dart tournament scheduled for Dec. 5 at Cowboy State Brewery, also known as 4 Aces, in Glenrock.

The organizer described Martin as being like another son, someone who was always around and had become part of the ordinary rhythms of family life.

"He was always around, always part of the everyday moments that you never realize will someday become the memories you hold closest to your heart," the organizer wrote.

"He wasn't just someone we knew — he was family."

The tournament will raise money to help Martin's family cover funeral expenses.

The $20 entry fee will be divided evenly between the prize pot and funeral expenses.

A silent auction also is planned. Organizers are accepting auction items, sponsorships and monetary donations at the brewery.

People don't have to play darts to participate. They're welcome to stop by, make a donation or share a memory.

The organizer said Martin was the kind of young man who would show up for someone who needed him, and now the community has an opportunity to do the same for his family.

"Seventeen years was nowhere near enough time," the announcement says.

Questions About School's Response

As the Glenrock community began absorbing the news Tuesday, some parents expressed frustration with how they learned about Martin's death.

One Glenrock mother, who asked not to be identified because she is new to the community, told Cowboy State Daily her daughter first realized something was wrong when she saw other students crying at school.

She said students were learning about Martin's death from one another rather than through an announcement from school administrators.

"They did not have any assembly or any announcements to students," the mother said. "It was just kid telling kid."

She said she had received no direct communication from school administrators as of Wednesday, although her son's wrestling coach had notified families that a Saturday event was canceled.

"As a parent, no message has been sent letting us know about his death," she said. "I have had to do my own research with the name my daughter gave me."

Katie Faria, another Glenrock-area mother, said she learned of Martin's death from another parent and later saw tributes circulating through wrestling-related Facebook groups.

Although her children are younger and do not attend Glenrock High School, Faria said she has friends and co-workers whose children have been affected.

"It is small-town Wyoming and news travels fast," she said.

Faria said she understands that administrators might need time to arrange counseling and other resources, but believes parents should be informed when students are dealing with the death of a classmate.

"A simple loss and grief statement is the least that could have been done," she said.

Her concern, she said, is that some parents might not realize what their children are experiencing during the school day.

"How can parents support their kids when they are uninformed?" she asked.

Remembering Frodo

A Herder Pride announcement said donations toward funeral and final expenses could be made payable to his grandmother, Donna Southwick, and dropped off at Glenrock High School.

Martin's obituary asks that memorial contributions be directed to the high school's football and wrestling programs in lieu of flowers.

His celebration of life is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday in the Glenrock High gymnasium.

For the people who knew him through sports, Martin leaves behind memories of years spent practicing, competing, laughing and growing up together.

For his family and friends, the memories are more personal — the familiar face coming through the door, the every-day conversations and the moments that seemed ordinary until they were gone.

And for the coaches who watched him grow from a young wrestler into a teenager they admired, those years will remain a lasting part of their program.

"We will forever be grateful for the years we got to spend with him, the memories made in our wrestling room, and the opportunity to be a small part of his story," Glenrock USA Wrestling Club wrote.

The benefit tournament announcement closes with a tribute to the young football player who wore No. 23:

"Forever 17. Forever #23. Forever in our hearts."





Kolby Fedore can be reached at kolby@cowboystatedaily.com.