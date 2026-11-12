Blackmail: Man Allegedly Threatens To 'Drill Out' Business Partner's Kneecaps

A 21-year-old Colorado man allegedly threatened to drill out his former Wyoming business partner's kneecaps, made ominous references to thermite and warned that the man could suffer serious consequences if he didn't pay up.

Now Kadin Carlton Rodriguez is facing a felony blackmail charge in Albany County, where investigators say a dispute over a business buyout turned into a string of increasingly ugly text messages.

If convicted, Rodriguez faces up to 10 years in prison.

The trouble began as Rodriguez and his business partner were in the process of parting ways.

The two were dissolving a business arrangement involving three companies: Management Capital LLC, True West Vending LLC and True West Auto Sales, a sworn affidavit filed by Albany County Sheriff's Deputy Adam Sheets says.

Rodriguez claimed he was owed a 10% buyout.

Court records show Rodriguez went from demanding money to threatening violence.

"I warned you," he wrote in one Nov. 1 message.

"Thermite is very unforgiving," he wrote, referring to a mixture that can reach temperatures high enough to melt steel.

Another message warned, "Well see who touches who first."

Investigators also documented sexually degrading messages directed at the former business partner, and he didn't stop there.

He allegedly began contacting the man's wife, too.

'Irreversible Repercussions'

Sheets wrote that Rodriguez sent the woman three messages spelling out his demands and what might happen if her husband didn't cooperate.

He wanted his money within 10 days.

In one message, Rodriguez described the ultimatum as his final attempt to collect his 10% buyout.

If the man failed to cooperate, Rodriguez warned, he would face "irreversible repercussions."

The messages took a personal turn when Rodriguez brought up the man's heart condition.

He warned that he would hate to see the man spend the rest of his life with a bare metal "stint" in his heart, apparently referring to a coronary stent.

"I'm well aware of how poorly (he) handles stress and how it affects his heart," Rodriguez wrote, adding that he would hate for the situation to cause him more stress.

The affidavit does not explain how Rodriguez knew about the man's medical condition or whether the condition had any connection to the business dispute.

Rodriguez also warned that the matter concerned both of their futures and urged them to cooperate so things could go smoothly, the affidavit says.

'Knee Caps Get Drilled Out'

Five days later, the messages became more graphic.

Rodriguez again contacted the man's wife, beginning with a simple "Hey."

Then he demanded to know when her husband — "your little bitch," he wrote — would be ready to pay him.

The next message contained an explicit threat of violence.

"He's got til wednesday or your gonna watch his knee caps get drilled out," he allegedly wrote.

The affidavit does not say whether Rodriguez ever traveled to Wyoming to confront the couple, attempted to carry out any of the threats or received any money.

It also does not identify anyone else allegedly involved in making the threats.

Investigators traced the messages to a phone number with a Colorado Springs area code.

Sheets wrote that Rodriguez had renewed his Colorado driver's license less than two weeks before the first documented threats, listing a residential address in Arvada.

Business Fallout

The alleged blackmail grew out of what initially appeared to be a disagreement over ending a business relationship.

Sheets wrote that Rodriguez and his former partner were dissolving their involvement in Management Capital LLC, described as a parent or holding company.

True West Vending LLC was identified as a subsidiary. True West Auto Sales operated as a trade name under the vending company.

The central allegation is that Rodriguez attempted to force payment through threats of bodily harm.

Wyoming law defines blackmail as threatening bodily injury or injury to someone's property to obtain something belonging to another person or force someone to act against their will.

The law also covers threats to accuse someone of criminal or immoral conduct that could disgrace them.

Blackmail is a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison. Aggravated blackmail carries a prison sentence of five to 25 years if the person causes bodily injury to another in the course of committing the crime.

$25,000 Cash Bond

The charge was filed Nov. 10 in Albany County Circuit Court.

Circuit Court Judge Robert Sanford set Rodriguez's bond at $25,000 cash, court records show.

Prosecutor Ty J. Peterson is handling the case.

Rodriguez is expected to appear in court for a preliminary hearing next, unless he waives his right to one.

At that hearing, a judge will determine whether prosecutors have presented enough evidence to establish probable cause that a crime was committed and Rodrigruez committed it.

Kolby Fedore can be reached at kolby@cowboystatedaily.com.