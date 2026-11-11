Your Wyoming Sunrise: Thursday, November 12, 2026

Today's Wyoming sunrise was captured by Daniel Porath. Daniel writes, "I took this picture on my way to work. I noticed the steam rising as the sun was also rising in the Hot Springs State Park from my hometown Thermopolis."

November 12, 20261 min read

Thermopolis
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Today's Wyoming sunrise was captured by Daniel Porath. Daniel writes, "I took this picture on my way to work. I noticed the steam rising as the sun was also rising in the Hot Springs State Park from my hometown Thermopolis."

To submit your Wyoming sunrise, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com

NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger the file, the better.

NOTE #2: Please include where you are from and where the photo was taken.

NOTE #3: Tell us about your sunrise. What do you like about it?

NOTE #4: We prefer horizontal photos. We can use vertical but horizontal is preferred.

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