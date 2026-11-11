Wyomingites’ D.C. Birthday Visit Highlight: Trump Veterans Day Speech At Arlington



ARLINGTON, Virginia — It wasn’t Lindsey Kennedy’s birthday, but attending Veterans Day ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery was part of a birthday wish come true for the nurse from Evanston, Wyoming.

As a gift, her husband, Jason Kennedy, promised her a trip to Washington, D.C. — at a time to be determined, but definitely when Donald Trump would still be in the White House.

This is the week. Veterans Day wasn’t their focus when they booked the vacation, but serendipity stepped in.

Taking in today’s speeches by Trump and Vice President JD Vance at the hallowed Virginia cemetery — which is right across the Potomac River from D.C. — proved to be Lindsey’s most prized memory so far of their visit, which began Sunday.

“I thought it was really cool to see President Trump and Vance today,” Lindsey told Cowboy State Daily just outside the cemetery’s amphitheater, right after the ceremonies.

“That was my favorite” time of the trip so far, she told Cowboy State Daily.

Jason explained: “My wife told me that all she wants is to come to see D.C. while Trump is in office. So here we are. It’s my birthday present to her.”

Family Affair

The Kennedys made the trip with Lindsey’s parents, William and Gayle Johnson of Fort Bridger.

William is a retired lineman with Wyoming Rural Electric Association. Gayle works for Union Telephone Co., operating as Union Wireless.

After the Veterans Day ceremonies, Cowboy State Daily met the family randomly, spotting William’s ball cap with Wyoming’s bucking horse and rider logo, along with Jason’s Wyoming Cowboys sweatshirt.

Even though the family’s trip didn’t happen to line up with Lindsey’s actual birthday, they said they couldn’t have picked a better time to visit the nation’s capital.

Going to the Veterans Day ceremonies “is probably one of the more memorable things we’ve done. It’s pretty amazing,” said Jason, a financial advisor.

But there was more.

“To see the monuments, to see the museums, and see the history here has been pretty incredible,” he said.

Added Bonuses

William referenced Trump’s extensive efforts to beautify the nation’s capital and crack down on crime.

“We came out to see Washington, D.C., while the place was clean,” he said.

The Veterans Day ceremonies were “an added bonus,” Jason immediately added.

And there was another bonus.

The family has been treated to ideal weather for their whole trip so far — hardly a given this time of year in the nation’s capital.

The past several days, including today, have seen sunny skies, highs in the mid-60s and very little wind.

Rain finally moves into the forecast Thursday, but that’s when the family is flying back home.

So, chances are, they’ll remember Washington’s weather warmly.

Just like they’ll remember Trump, Vance and Arlington National Cemetery.

Sean Barry can be reached at sean@cowboystatedaily.com.