Dave Simpson: These Nuts Will Make Life More Affordable?

Anybody else see a problem with electing Democrats to make America more affordable?

Or, is it just me?

Are the people who want “Medicare for all,” at a cost of trillions, going to ease the price of eggs, cookies and bratwurst at your local grocery store? Did their vaunted Obamacare travesty cure health care's ills, let you keep your doctor, and save you $2,500 a year, like they said it would?

Of course not.

Are the people who nixed pipelines, banned drilling in vast areas of our country, and said they wanted $10-a-gallon gasoline to force us all into electric cars now going to make gas and diesel cheaper at the pump?

Back when they wanted $10-a-gallon gasoline, Democrats liked electric cars. But that changed when the most successful maker of electric cars, Elon Musk, did the unforgivable and tried to cut wasteful spending in government, which Democrats know is inhumane and impossible. Suddenly Musk was Beelzebub, Public Enemy Number One, Adolph Hitler, and the nuttier Democrats hit the streets to vandalize Teslas and even set fire to a dealership.

To punish Musk.

For trying to cut waste.

Let that sink in.

Those are the people who are going to make your life more affordable? Blink your eyes, Democrats, if you have been taken hostage by radical socialists and need to be rescued.

There are Democrats who now say Musk is among corporate leaders who must be punished for supporting Trump. The possibility of government seizing his companies was last week advocated by no less than former Clinton-era Secretary of Labor Robert Reich.

Sounds like Cuba.

This is how we treat Musk, arguably the Thomas Edison of our times? One of the main guys NASA depends on to put astronauts in space? Whose Starlink is vastly expanding world-wide communications?

And the big-spending Democrats you just put in power are supposed to make things less expensive? Saying the mind boggles vastly understates the situation.

Earth to voters! What have you done?

Don't get me wrong. The do-little Republicans - once dubbed “the stupid party” by Al (no relation) Simpson - are only slightly less horrible when it comes to spending money we don't have. But for all my adult life, Democrats have been the party that has no problem with always spending more, that never met a social program it didn't love, and gets elected promising to give people free stuff.

For them, increasing spending less than the rate of inflation is a cruel, unconscionable cut.

At least the Republicans have the awareness to be embarrassed by the profligate spending. But not the Democrats, who seem to see it as their purpose in life.

Folks get dewy eyed and emotional about bipartisanship, but bipartisanship is how you end up with a national debt topping $40 trillion. The only thing the parties agree on is, “Well, since we can't agree, let's just both spend more.”

So don't bet the farm on the big spenders in Washington doing anything meaningful to improve affordability. Fuel prices will no doubt come down once this (justifiable) war in Iran is concluded, at which point Democrats will claim the credit. Bank on it.

In the meantime, we're supposed to suspend disbelief and see Democrats as the party of frugality (laughing out loud here), who will make everything affordable while simultaneously punishing Musk, hating Jewish people, doing away with the U.S. Senate, defending boys in girls' sports and locker rooms, side-tracking the Electoral College, re-opening our borders, adding two new states, packing the Supreme Court, and maybe even doing away with the presidency, in favor of sort of a national city manager, hired by – who else? - the chock-full-of Democrats House of Representatives.

“Yeah,” in the words of John Lovitz, “THAT'S the ticket.”

Those are the people we put in charge of the House and Senate last Tuesday.

I agree with TV/radio pundit Clay Travis, who likened Tuesday's election results to “hiring the arsonist to put out the fire.”

What could possibly go wrong?

The words I wrote after the August primary, when Wyoming voters fired most of the real conservatives in the Legislature, are even more fitting today:

“Other than that, Mrs. Lincoln, how was the play?”

Dave Simpson can be contacted at DaveSimpson145@hotmail.com