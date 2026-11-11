Story’s Wagon Box Restaurant Listed For $3.195 Million, New Chef Plans Reopening

The historic Wagon Box in Story has just been listed for $3.195 million with Wallack Commercial Realty, but that doesn’t mean it is closing.

In fact, a new chef is working toward reopening its restaurant by mid-December while owner Paul McNiel explores selling the property or finding a financial partner who could help him keep it.

McNiel told Cowboy State Daily he isn’t “hellbent” on selling. He’s just opening several doors to see which offers the best way forward for the property and his vision for it.

“Basically, from the beginning, I got into a project that needed more investment,” he said.

Comfort Food With French Flair

The new chef is Julian Gagnon, who co-founded Washington, D.C.,’s French bistro Butterworth’s in 2024 with chef Bart Hutchins.

Gagnon, who has been staying at the Wagon Box for about a week, hopes to reopen the restaurant by mid-December.

His plan is familiar comfort food prepared with French culinary techniques, from meatloaf and fried chicken to duck breast and pierogis stuffed with duck confit.

“My style of food has always sort of been taking home-style food and applying the French technique to it,” he told Cowboy State Daily.

Gagnon said he’s reviewed the previous restaurant’s pricing and plans to stay within a similar range.

While in Story, Gagnon has been introducing himself around town. He visited the local library as well, looking for history books and inspiration. He’s learned that the Wagon Box has a long history of being a food destination.

“I really don’t see any reason that this can’t happen again,” he said. “I know this area has gone through its ups and downs, but I think if we build it now, we’ll be ready for when things are able to turn around fully.”

Gagnon plans to operate year-round and will initially try opening seven days a week, adjusting the schedule based on business during the first few weeks. He also plans to keep hours current on social media and Google Maps to ensure people don’t make the drive only to find the restaurant closed.

More Than One Way Forward

McNiel said a sale wouldn’t necessarily derail the restaurant plans. He envisions an arrangement in which a buyer would take over the property subject to a restaurant lease, allowing the operators to continue under the new owner.

He’s also not ruling out finding a new financial partner who would help him keep the place going as is.

“I’m opening the doors to see what’s available out there,” McNiel said. “I’ve looked, over time, at different options, and right now we’re looking at selling, partnering, and various other options.”

McNiel said his goal remains the same — making the Wagon Box a destination for locals and travelers.

“This whole idea that I’m trying to attract people from out of town,” he said. “Yes, that’s what the Wagon Box has been doing for 100 years. And we’re going to continue being a destination for people who appreciate the beauty of the Bighorns and the wonder of this cozy little spot.”

A Long Search For Partners

McNiel has sought investment partners ever since purchasing the Wagon Box.

His earliest proposal sought to find them through a decentralized autonomous organization, or DAO. It would have offered participants access to the property through an arrangement similar to a digital timeshare.

The idea did not sit well with some locals and drew many questions about the future of a beloved community gathering place. More than 150 people attended a 2023 town hall to hear about it.

McNiel later dropped the DAO proposal, but continued pursuing his broader concept of a destination where people gathered for writing, discussion and retreats.

Chef Vincent Fiore’s arrival earlier this year brought a new restaurant concept to the struggling location, but that arrangement ended with Fiore’s abrupt departure and the restaurant’s closure.

Fiore told Cowboy State Daily in September that his vision differed from McNiel’s, while McNiel pointed to the challenges of operating a restaurant in a small community amid criticism from some residents.

McNiel said he wanted to clarify that his statements at the time were directed toward a small group of people, rather than the entire community.

“Most of the Story and Sheridan communities are wonderful people whom I think of very highly,” he said. “When I said negative things, I meant them toward a very small handful — and those people know who they are.”

He added that the new restaurant operator has a track record of opening successful restaurants and will do “an incredible job.”

A Sale Might Not Be Goodbye

McNiel still hopes the property can host writing retreats and other gatherings, including those focused on homesteading. Even if he sells, he doesn’t expect to stop bringing people together to think, write, pray and share ideas.

That could happen at another property he owns. Or he might return to the Wagon Box with a group, renting space from whoever buys it for a weekend getaway.

If the right person comes along to strike him a check, McNiel said he might move on. But he also feels that people in the community are “ready to give us a chance.”

“They’ve seen how much we put into it,” he said. “It’s hard to tell which way it will end up. Things can go in a lot of different directions.”





Renée Jean can be reached at renee@cowboystatedaily.com.